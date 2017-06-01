3 Political Careers to Pursue

Some people wanted to be president when they grew up. However, the job of president is exhausting and often thankless. Luckily for the politically minded, there are other jobs that are less high profile but just as important. If you love politics, here are three political careers to consider.

Policy Analyst

The job of a policy analyst is exactly what it sounds like: they analyze policies. However, there are several important parts to this job. Not only do they need to know everything about the policy that they are analyzing they are also responsible for researching policies, looking at reports both new and old, and being able to report on the information learned. Policy analysts tend to be people who are focused on details, talented writers, and fans of research. They also can either focus on a specific topic or more generalized issues. If you think this might be the job for you, both a masters in political science online and internships will be useful tools on the road to achieving that goal.

Campaign Manager

When people think of jobs in politics, they tend to think of political science, but jobs in political management can be just as challenging. George Washington University offers a discussion on the main differences between the two, as it offers an online masters degree in political science and in political management. Political management jobs tend to include the nuts and bolts work of managing political campaigns, and a major part of any successful campaign is the campaign manager. These men and women work behind the scenes to make sure that their candidate’s campaign runs smoothly. They hire and manage staff, deal with financial concerns, and work to get the word out about their candidate. This is another job where an advanced degree and internships are ideal.

Political Speech Writer

Another job you might not have considered is that of a speech writer. Speechwriters have the challenging job of writing speeches for politicians that sound sincere, informed, and natural. Speeches must be written so that they sound natural for the politician you are writing for, while also getting your point across to the public regardless of their levels of education. Someone should not need an advanced degree to understand your speeches. In addition to the general public, your speeches must also make your candidate look good to the media. Finally, you want the listeners to remember the main point of your speech when it is over, so they need to be well structured. A strong writing and policy background would be useful in this career.

With so many political jobs available today, there are no shortages of jobs that allow a person who is passionate about politics to make a difference. Whether working in the spotlight in a high profile position or in the background as a policy analyst, campaign manager, speechwriter, or in any other of the lesser known jobs, there are plenty of options for those looking to become a part of the political process.