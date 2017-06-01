Bioethics Casebook Could Soon Influence Courtroom Decisions

There is a casebook being created in Singapore that could soon influence how society looks at bioethics in courtrooms in Las Vegas and throughout the country. Being able to help the courts with other, similar cases, is the main goal and health law degree programs will also benefit from its creation.

Bioethics, put simply, is the ethics of medical and biological research. As you can imagine, this covers a wide variety of courtroom battles and some of them you might have even heard about. The casebook in question stems from a case where a couple wanted to have a baby through invitro fertilization and a stranger’s sperm was used in place of the husband’s to fertilize the eggs. As you might expect, that caused a lot of problems and experts wanted to put together a casebook for the courts in other parts of the world to reference for similar cases.

Artificial Wombs Are A Real Thing

Every single year in Las Vegas, expecting mothers lose their children due to issues with their pregnancy. Losing a child this way can be very devastating to a family and that is why some are turning to science for a possible solution to the problem. Artificial wombs are one solution that is supposed to mimic how the fetus would live inside the mother in a normal situation. The fetus would have a safe, secure place to go through the development process. Ethics will easily become an issue with something like this and if a child is lost in an artificial womb, you can be sure a lawsuit is the next step.

Exoskeletons Are Not For Super Heroes

When you hear the word exoskeleton, you are most likely thinking about a superhero that you might read about in a comic book. Today, in a world where technology is moving at the speed of light, an exoskeleton can be used to help the elderly. As people age, mobility becomes a problem and in some cases can force an older person to retire from work. Ethics comes into play when you start to wonder if, having an exoskeleton attached to your body could force you to work even longer. The experts can understand the ethics involved in a case like this and because they know about healthcare law and policies surrounding it, court cases should be easy.

How the Casebook Can Help

By putting together this casebook, the courts of the future are going to be able to reference certain cases to see how judges handled similar situations throughout the world. The book has been authored by 12 people that include retired judge Richard Magnus. Magnus happens to be on the Unesco International Bioethics Committee, which will bring much-needed knowledge to the creation of the book.

Soon, courts from all over the world will be able to reference a casebook to help with the bioethics cases. The book will be published in the next year and will also be available on the internet.