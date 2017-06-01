Downtown Vegas Alliance, City Of Las Vegas Announce Forum Focused on Residential Living Downtown

In partnership with the city of Las Vegas, the Downtown Vegas Alliance (The Alliance), a nonprofit organization comprised of downtown business owners and stakeholders, announces a community forum focused on the economic growth and quality of life in Downtown Las Vegas.

The event, scheduled for June 14, features developer and philanthropist, Peter Cummings, who will share his experience on developing residential properties and amenities in Detroit’s urban core, as well as a panel of Las Vegas developers who are actively building and marketing residential properties in the downtown area. According to Jonathan Ullman, chairman of The Alliance and executive director and CEO of the Mob Museum, the goal of the Successes and Insights forums is to address specific issues impacting the quality of life and continued economic development for business owners, residents of and visitors to downtown Las Vegas.

“Just as we have seen with entertainment and cultural development, this is a very exciting time for residential growth in downtown Las Vegas,” said Ullman. “We have established, sold out developments, projects nearing completion, and some just coming out of the ground or waiting to be built. The timing could not be better for having a nationally recognized developer of the caliber of Peter Cummings share his insights with our local community. I encourage all of those interested in the future of downtown Las Vegas to attend.”

Keynote: Peter Cummings has been active in real estate and management in Florida, Michigan, Texas and North Carolina since 1975. In 2015, he created The Platform, a Detroit-based venture dedicated to helping rebuild the city through creating new housing and retail developments. Peter Cummings and The Platform are responsible for helping to transform Detroit with pivotal projects like the Midtown Whole Foods that opened 2013, the 900 unit Riverfront Towers high rise residential development, and The Ellington living and retail space in the heart of Detroit’s museum district. Currently, The Platform is spearheading four major projects in the urban core of Detroit, including Third and Grand, a mixed-used development that includes 230 apartments slated for completion in 2018, and Cass and York, a 283,000 square foot mixed used development projected for completion in 2019.

Moderator:

Rich Worthington, President & Chief Operating Officer, The Molasky Group of Companies

Panelists:

John Curran, Real Estate Portfolio Manager, Downtown Project

Downtown Project has nine downtown Las Vegas residential properties in its portfolio including Fremont 9, a 231-unit mixed use, multifamily project slated to open in Fall 2017.

Sam Cherry, Chief Executive Officer, Cherry Development

Cherry Development owns and operates two luxury residential high rise condominiums in downtown Las Vegas, 120-unit Soho Lofts and 168-unit Newport Lofts.

Christina Roush, Partner, HB Properties

Christina Roush, with partner David Mason, is currently developing multiple projects in the downtown Las Vegas area, including renovating a former youth hostel into 49-unit micro-housing residential project located in the city’s Arts District.

Uri Vaknin, Partner, KRE Capital LLC

KRE Capital LLC in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners, purchased in 2013 a portfolio of Las Vegas properties, which includes The Ogden and Juhl mixed use residential developments in downtown Las Vegas.

The event will be held at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 Main St. on Wednesday, June 14 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.