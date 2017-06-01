Mike Tyson spotted at Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show

American former professional boxer, Mike Tyson dropped by Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show with friends Eric B, Kool DJ Red Alert and DJ EQ to have some fun at the luxurious Chocolate Lounge. The casually dressed group dined on turkey burgers, Caesar salad, salmon salad and a shared fried fish platter followed by Insane Milkshakes and red velvet cake.Tyson was overheard saying how nice the Chocolate Lounge is and took his friends on a tour of the main floor after the group had a blast upstairs joking with each other and enjoying dinner.

