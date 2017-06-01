National Donut Day is June 2 and Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating with donuts and new beverages

By Debbie Hall

With the unofficial start of summer and National Donut Day on Friday, June 2; Dunkin’ Donuts is the perfect way to celebrate.

Only on National Donut Day, get a free classic donut with any beverage purchase. There are so many flavors to choose from that one donut and beverage might not be enough. Selections include (subject to availability)

Blueberry Cake

Boston Kreme

Chocolate Frosted

Cinnamon

Glazed

Glazed Chocolate Cake

Jelly

Old Fashioned

Powdered

Strawberry Frosted

Sugared

Vanilla Frosted

Vanilla Cake Batter

With the triple digits starting to hover in Las Vegas, it is the perfect time to try its new Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee. A permanent addition to its coffee lineup, one can taste the authentic Dunkin’ Donuts’ Original Blend coffee and stay cool. The Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee is made with a special extract featuring 100 percent Arabica coffee capturing the signature flavor of the brand’s premium coffee, blended with ice and dairy for a rich, sweet and creamy beverage.

Best of all, the Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee can be customized with any Dunkin’ Donuts flavor swirl or flavor shot as well as the choice of cream or whole or skim milk. The coffee extract featured in Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee was created specifically to complement all varieties of Dunkin’ Donuts’ coffee flavors. More tasty decisions to make on June 2 and into the summer—what flavor of donut to pair with a Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee flavor.

To stay cool throughout the summer, guests can purchase a medium iced coffee, any flavor, for only $1.49, until Sept. 30. Think of it, sitting by the pool, Frozen Dunkin’ Coffee or medium iced coffee in hand, with all of that flavor, just staying cool.

Celebrate National Donut Day and enjoy the new way to drink coffee during the hot Las Vegas summers. There are Dunkin’ Donuts stores serving the Las Vegas and Henderson area. Visit www.lvdonuts.com for locations and information.