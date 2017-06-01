World Tea Expo’s Awards to Honor Contributors in Specialty Tea Industry Growth, Innovation, Education

World Tea Expo (#WorldTeaExpo #WTE17), the leading tradeshow focused on advancing the business of tea, will present the World Tea Awards (#TeaAwards) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. June 14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The awards program takes place during the B2B conference and exposition, which will be held June 13-15 (with a pre-conference program on June 12). The World Tea Awards honors some of the best and the brightest from the tea industry, including Best Tea Industry Innovation, Best Specialty Tea Brand and Best Tea Brewing Device, among numerous other categories. Registration and conference details are available at WorldTeaExpo.com.

In addition, World Tea Expo and the World Tea Awards will present the Country of Origin Award and the John Harney Lifetime Achievement Award (recipient to be announced). The Country of Origin Award will go to the Sri Lanka Tea Board , to celebrate 150 Years of Ceylon Tea. The 2017 World Tea Awards finalists include (winners to be announced at World Tea Expo):

Best Tea Industry Innovation

—ITO EN Research and Development

—Owl’s Brew

—Kenyan Purple Tea

—Teabox

—Infuse Cafe with Their Use of a BKON Vacuum Press

Best Specialty Tea Brand

—Adagio

—DavidsTea

—Harney & Sons

—Numi Organic Tea

—Camellia Sinensis

Best Tea Brewing Device

—Breville Tea Maker

—Teforia

—Qi Aerista Smart Tea Brewer

—Rishi Simple Brew

—Zojirushi Water Boiler

Best Tea Brewing Device (Non-Electric)

—Bonavita Glass Teapot

—ForLife’s Dew Teapot

—Tea Traveler by Teas Etc.

—T-sac

—Going Gongfu Tea Set by The Tea Spot

Best Retail Tea Shop, Café, Bar

—Chado Tea House

—DavidsTea

—American Tea Room

—Mariage Frères Paris

—Samovar Tea Lounge

Best Tea Accessory

—Cuisinart Variable Temperature Electric Kettle

—Zojirushi Thermos

—ingenuiTEA by Adagio Teas

—Breville Kettle

—Finum Strainer Basket

Best Consumer-oriented Marketing Campaign / Promotion

—#DrinkTea Campaign (Created by Gail Gastelu for the Tea Council of the U.S.A.)

—#Tealovers

—T by Daniel

—#LaCulturaDelTe by El Club Del Té

—#VocêSabia by Moncloa Tea Boutique

Best Tea Community-level Campaign

—#DrinkTea Campaign

—Steepster

—Numi’s Together for Hope

—Tealet

—The Tea Bloggers Roundtable

Best Tea Health Advocate

—Tea Council of the U.S.A. / Tea Association of the U.S.A.

—Jane Pettigrew

—Maria Uspenski, The Tea Spot

—The Tea and Herbal Association of Canada

—Babette Donaldson

Best Tea Publication

—The TEA Book by Linda Gaylard

—Tea Journey Magazine

—Cancer Hates Tea by Maria Uspenski

—Tea Sommelier Handbook by Australian Tea Masters

—Fresh Cup Magazine

Best E-commerce Tea (or Accoutrements) Website

—Harney and Sons

—American Tea Room

—DavidsTea

—Adagio

—Camellia Sinensis

Best Tea Trade Website (Wholesale)

—Camellia Sinensis

—Upton Tea Imports

—Adagio

—American Tea Room

—El Club Del Té

Best Tea Social Media Campaign

—The Tea House Times

—Campaign to Crowdfund Tea Journey Magazine by Publisher Dan Bolton

—American Tea Room on Instagram

—Harney & Sons

—Nicole Martin’s “Tea for Me Please” Blog

Best Tea Blog

—Camellia Sinensis’ Taster’s Blog

—Tealet

—Nicole Martin’s “Tea for Me Please” Blog

—The Tea House Times’ Blogs

—My Japanese Green Tea Blog by Ricardo Caicedo

Best Tea Educator

—James Norwood Pratt

—Jane Pettigrew

—Bruce Richardson, Elmwood Inn Fine Teas and Benjamin Press

—Tony Gebely, World of Tea

—Babette Donaldson