Full Moon Water Activities at Lake Las Vegas on June 7, June 9 and July 2

For a fun and different way to enjoy the full moon, a few slots remain for this month’s “Full Moon” water activities on the 320-acre private lake from the beach at the Reflection Bay Country Club in the Lake Las Vegas master planned community. Options include paddleboarding, kayaking, tandem kayaking and/or electric pedal boats starting at $50 per person on Wednesday, June 7 and/or Friday, June 9. There is also availability to participate by bringing your own kayak or stand-up paddleboard for $35 per person. Participants will receive LED neon lights and glow sticks.

The two-hour Full Moon events begin at 7:15 p.m. Participants must arrive at 7 p.m. for check-in and to get their watercraft at the Reflection Bay beach. Reflection Bay is located at 75 Montelago Blvd. Lake Las Vegas can be conveniently accessed off the Galleria Parkway exit and I-515/ U.S. 95 or off E. Lake Mead Parkway east of Boulder Highway.

These evening water activities also will be offered during the Independence Day fireworks on Sunday, July 2 at the community. Special event pricing will be $75 for paddleboarding and kayaking, $100 for tandem kayaking, $135 for the electric pedal boats, and $50 if you bring your own kayak or stand-up paddleboard.

Reservations are required. To reserve space and learn about future Full Moon dates, visit www.lakelasvegaswatersports or call (702) 600-9860.

The Full Moon water programs are operated by Lake Las Vegas Water Sports. Other water sport and watercraft activities include cable wakeboard, flyboard, stand-up paddleboards, kayaks, pedal boats, and the La Contessa yacht. Rentals and lessons are available throughout the year at www.lakelasvegaswatersports.com.