Reality TV star Chase Chrisley Celebrates 21st Birthday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

Reality TV star Chase Chrisley celebrated his milestone 21st birthday at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas.

Best known for starring in the reality series, “Chrisley Knows Best,” he arrived at the club with a large group of friends shortly after midnight. Dressed to impress in a classic, dark gray suit complemented with a diamond-encrusted watch, he posed for photos on the red carpet as fans greeted him excitedly. As he made his way to a lavish VIP booth in the center of the club, a confetti shower rained over the crowd and he was presented with “Happy Birthday, Chase” signs held by Chateau servers.

After settling in to his VIP area, complete with panoramic views of the Las Vegas Strip, Chrisley took to the DJ booth to pump up the crowd, and eventually partied into the early morning hours.

“Chrisley Knows Best” is currently in its fifth season on the USA Network, and follows the glamorous lives of entrepreneur and millionaire, Todd Chrisley, and his family.

Photo credit Joey Olvera