Ty Dolla $ign, Von Miller, Keenan Allen, Jermaine Dupri spotted at TAO

Grammy-award winning artist Jermaine Dupri hosted the party at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian Friday night as part of his exclusive residency. Before manning the decks, Dupri fueled up at TAO restaurant where he enjoyed the satay of seabass, lobster wontons, TAO salad and more. Heading up to nightclub after dinner, the multi-faceted artist pumped out hit after hit for a packed house of club-goers.

Photo credit: Tony Tran Photography

Ty Dolla $ign kicked off Memorial Day Weekend at TAO Nightclub Thursday night with a blowout performance for party-goers. The “Swalla” artist took to the TAO stage and wowed the crowd with a set of his top hits before taking in the party with his entourage from a VIP table.

Before heading to the stage, Ty Dolla $ign fueled up with dinner at TAO Restaurant. The rapper dined on shisito peppers, satay of seabass, orange chicken and more.

In the crowd at separate VIP booths was Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Dontari Poe along with Manchester United players Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Ashley Young who enjoyed the party together.

Photo credit: Brenton Ho