Kendra Wilkinson Attends Thunder From Down Under at Excalibur Hotel and Casino

Kendra Wilkinson attended “Thunder From Down Under” at Excalibur Hotel and Casino Wednesday, May 31. The star of “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas was pulled on stage in front of an enthusiastic audience and treated to a special dance to welcome her to Las Vegas. After the show, Kendra and her “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” costars Jai Rodriguez and Michael Milton met and took photos with the cast.

A co-production of Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment with Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” is an interactive engagement that takes the motto “practice makes perfect” to a whole new level. As the ultimate adults-only party, the show promises to leave audiences with intimate bedroom insight.