Kendra Wilkinson Attends Thunder From Down Under at Excalibur Hotel and Casino

Kendra Wilkinson attended “Thunder From Down Under” at Excalibur Hotel and Casino Wednesday, May 31. The star of “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas was pulled on stage in front of an enthusiastic audience and treated to a special dance to welcome her to Las Vegas. After the show, Kendra and her “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” costars Jai Rodriguez and Michael Milton met and took photos with the cast.

A co-production of Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment with Matt Murphy and Shawn Nightingale, “Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” is an interactive engagement that takes the motto “practice makes perfect” to a whole new level. As the ultimate adults-only party, the show promises to leave audiences with intimate bedroom insight.

Read the interview with Kendra Wilkinson about her first scripted stage performance in the interactive show which, according to Wilksinson, affirms sexuality and empowerment. The hit New York City production was written by Matt Murphy and based on the novel of the same name by Dan Anderson and Maggie Berman. Wilkinson stars as Robyn, the bookish and demure host of a university author’s forum. Rodriguez portrays author Dan Anderson who brings Robyn out of her shell by encouraging her to embrace her desires and fantasies with the help of the audience.

“Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” performs nightly (dark Wednesdays) at 7 p.m.with additional 11 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday nights. Tickets are now on sale and a VIP ticket upgrade is available and includes a meet-and-greet and souvenir photo with the stars. For more information, visit www.caesars.com/paris-las-vegas/shows/sex-tips  or follow the show on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram @SexTipsVegas.

