Pro BMX Bike Rider Ricardo Laguna continues his wins

Pro BMX Bike Rider Ricardo Laguna participated in the USA BMX state championship in May, winning of all of his races and becoming the points leader. His next goal is to win the state championship that helps me to move on to the Union Cycliste Internationale which is where the elite men and women BMX riders compete and the winners go on to the next step which helps them to get qualified for the 2020 Olympics.