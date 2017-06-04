Pro BMX Bike Rider Ricardo Laguna gives away helmets during Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair

Pro BMX Bike Rider Ricardo Laguna continues to give back to the community of Southern Nevada when he participated in the Bike Rodeo and Safety Fair held at Mountain View Hospital. A miniature skate park was created for everyone to ride. The Clark County School District, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol were part of the event.

“In the 22 years I have been riding, I have not had a serious injury and it is because I wear safety equipment including a helmet,” Laguna stated.

Over 1,000 helmets were given away and the crowd enjoyed home town heroes ride BMX bikes and scooters as well as great food and snacks.

Born and raised in La Paz, Mexico, Laguna moved to Las Vegas when he was 13 years old. Laguna first began to ride BMX as soon as he and his family found their new home in a trailer park in Las Vegas. His new home and some dirt jumps in the area would launch his career as a Pro BMX Bike Rider. He turned pro at the age of 18 and was crowned the King of Dirt and the No. 1 Latin and South American Dirt Jumper in the world. Throughout his career Laguna has competed in The Dew Action Sports Tour, Gravity Games, Nokia Fise, BMX Masters and Lord of Dirt Competition. His career has led to a number of huge accomplishments including being the first Spanish-speaking announcer at the X-Games. Laguna has performed in shows world wide and has hosted his own Action Sports and Music Festival in Las Vegas for the past nine years, “The Ricardo Laguna BMX Dirt Challenge” at Extreme Thing.

Laguna has also appeared in several nationally acclaimed television shows, hosted episodes on Latination, featured on ESPN’s Hottest Whips as well as appearances on Fuel TV and Telemundo. In his free time, Laguna enjoys speaking and riding at public schools and skate parks as well as working on his own BMX training facility in his backyard.