Sex educator Elle Chase instructs plus size lovers with new book release ‘Curvy Girl Sex’

By Debbie Hall

There is plenty of plus size sex going on whether people want to admit it or not. Sex educator Elle Chase has written “Curvy Girl Sex: 101 Body-Positive Positions to Empower Your Sex Life” to help make that plus size sex fabulous!

“Curvy Girl Sex” was written to demonstrate that regardless of size, shape, or flexibility lovers of any size can get creative and have satisfying, sultry, sensual sex. Chase covers sex positions from basic to advanced, specific challenges faced as plus-sized lovers, and precise, body positive tips, tricks and techniques that cater to a big, beautiful body. Add sex toys on the market that are best for a woman of size, the one item in everyone’s home that’s just waiting to be used to make sex better, tried and tested methods, positions and sex hacks (have to read the book to find out about that one).

When “Mike and Molly” (two overweight characters on a TV show) had sex, everyone was shocked that men and women of all different shapes and sizes had lovers of all different shapes and sizes. The TLC realty show, “My Big Fat Fabulous Life,” explores Whitney Thore’s life including sex and romance. Jen Ponton played lead role of Franny Peterson in the indie feature “Love on the Run” which included a sex scene for the size 22 actor.

Sex and intimacy is a natural part of life, regardless of size and it should be accepted without shame.

Sex educator, writer and sex and intimacy coach Chase is a graduate of the prestigious San Francisco Sex Information Sex Educator Training Program and a member of the American College of Sexologists. She is best known as the creator, curator and editor of two award-winning sexuality websites: LadyCheeky.com and SmutForSmarties.com. Chase also serves as the Director of Education and Lead Sex Educator at the Los Angeles Academy of Sex Education, where she offers master classes on sexuality, sexual health and sexual lifestyles, taught by leading sex educators in their field and serving the community at large.

“Curvy Girl Sex: 101 Body-Positive Positions To Empower Your Sex Life” is an invaluable resource for any plus size individuals, those who are intimate with larger people, or with special mobility needs, like a bad back or knees. The book is an honest, thought-provoking and highly educational resource to guide plus size lovers to their best sex. Education, tips, positions, resources and advice help remove the stigma of fat sex.

Curvy Girl Sex: 101 Body-Positive Positions to Empower Your Sex Life by Elle Chase is available on Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.

Title: Curvy Girl Sex: 101 Body-Positive Positions to Empower Your Sex Life

Author: Elle Chase

Publisher: Fair Winds Press, 2017

ISBN 1631593846, 9781631593840

Length: 192 pages

Subjects: Self-Help › Sexual Instruction