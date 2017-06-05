3 Tips for Going Vegan in College

The vegan lifestyle is becoming more and more popular, with people choosing to go vegan for a multitude of different reasons. If you’re considering giving up all animal products, then it could be because you’re concerned about animal welfare, the environment, or you simply want to eat more fruits and veggies to improve your health and appearance. With hundreds of tasty vegan substitutes to choose from and plenty of support to be found online, switching to a vegan diet and lifestyle has never been easier. For college students, however, it can be a little more challenging. Here are some top tips to help you go vegan in college.

Tip 1 Forget About Stereotypes

There’ll always be people out there who think that vegans and vegetarians are weird. That’s just life – the best thing is to forget about them and let go of any of the stereotypes that you’ve heard about vegans, such as that they’re all hippies or spend their lives wasting away because they get no protein. It’s not true at all – in fact, many vegans are in perfect health and find their lifestyle fun and exciting. There’s no need to feel that you’d be missing out as you can get all kinds of tasty vegan foods, including vegan bacon!

Tip 2 Switch Gradually

If you are currently a meat eater and have decided that going vegan seems like the best thing for you to do while studying for your online nursing degree, then transitioning between the two types of diet may prove difficult. If you’re struggling to go completely vegan suddenly, then don’t worry – gradually switching will make it a lot easier for you to get used to it and stick at it. For example, you could start by cutting out certain types of meat such as red meat or chicken and then try going vegetarian. Once you’re used to that, begin cutting out the dairy products that you eat and replacing them with vegan-friendly alternatives, such as coconut milk instead of cow’s milk and olive spread instead of butter, which are widely available at most grocery stores.

Tip 3 Find Tasty Recipes

Forget about anything that you’ve heard along the lines of vegan food being bland and boring – it’s not! Thanks to the internet, there is a multitude of different delicious vegan recipes that you can try, with plenty easy enough to quickly rustle up in between revising for your online masters in nursing. Whether you’re looking for something healthy and filling or need a quick sweet snack as a pick-me-up, you can find step-by-step instructions for making anything from full vegan roast dinners to chocolate cakes and candy bars. Once you’re comfortable with your vegan cooking skills, the best part is that you’ll be able to improvise and even make up your own tasty recipes! Your non-vegan friends will never be able to tell the difference!

Going vegan in college is great for your health and the environment! And, it’s a lot easier and more fun than it sounds.