9 Of the Best Restaurants in Myrtle Beach

No trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina would be complete without visiting one of the many restaurants available; all serving a wide range of cuisines and offering a variety of different dining experiences to choose from. In fact, the only downside to visiting the dining scene in Myrtle Beach is having to make up your mind when it comes to which ones to visit!

Of course, in this seaside resort town, seafood is the main staple, and it’s the star of the show in many of the signature dishes offered by the town’s best dining names. From the borders at Calabash, the self-dubbed “Seafood Capital of the World,” to Murrells Inlet, affectionately known as the “Seafood Capital of South Carolina,” you’ll find a long list of restaurants offering up the best catch of the day.

If you’re looking for more variety, then you simply won’t get more choice anywhere else than you do on the Grand Strand. With many entertainment complexes and things to do, there’s certainly no shortage of eateries, restaurants and diners offering everything from a quick bite to eat to a greasy burger and beer, or a meal before a night out on the town to a lavish 5-star meal at a world-famous fine dining location.

Here are some of the most popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach:

Rossi’s

If you are a lover of Italian food, then no visit to Myrtle Beach would be complete without a meal at Rossi’s, an authentic Italian restaurant located in a strip mall just off the well-walked Restaurant Row. It may be an unlikely location, but don’t be put off – once you’ve walked through the doors, you’ll feel like you’ve been welcomed into an Italian home, with tasty food and exceptional service that keeps visitors coming back for more on a weekly, monthly or annual basis.

Here you can find all your favorite traditional Italian dishes, such as lasagne, ossobuco, and linguini, with prime cuts of beef and meat that’s been seasoned and marinated to perfection. Due to its location, it’s one of the best restaurants to choose if you’re likely going to follow up with a night on the town.

The Library

Located in the downtown district of Myrtle Beach, in one of the older buildings, The Library has often been described as a hidden gem by its customers, who have been coming back for more since the doors first opened back in 1974. Offering a classic, traditional atmosphere and a menu that is traditional, you can find long-established, yet well-loved European and Continental cuisine available, with famous dishes such as Steak Diane and Strip Au Poivre, served by classy, tuxedo-clad waiters offering impeccable table service. The Library offers something for everyone; with old classics and new, creative and unusual dishes to choose from, you’re sure to find something for everybody in your party to enjoy.

Mr. Fish Seafood Market & Grill

If you’re heading to Myrtle Beach to sample some of the famous seafood that’s been caught on the shores that very day, then Mr. Fish, created and owned by a famous local fisherman, is the place to be. Recently, it has relocated to a newer and more spacious location to accommodate the ever-growing number of guests that keep coming back for more. Offering a comfortable, casual environment, it’s the perfect place for seafood lovers to get a spot of lunch or settle down for a satisfying evening meal. Crab cakes, fish tacos, she-crab soup and shrimp and grits are just some of the most popular menu items, which can be ordered in any part of the new multi-room venue, which now includes a sushi station – great for those who want a healthy option.

Collector’s Café:

Unique in that this restaurant is also partly an art museum, Collector’s Café serves classic American food with an artsy twist. With an extensive menu that makes it quite tricky to narrow your choices down to just one dish, Collector’s Café offers a wide range of ‘surf and turf’ dishes, and takes full advantage of the catch of the day like many other restaurants in this town.

Just some of the most popular menu items are made with key ingredients such as lobster, yellowfin tuna, crab meat, and prime cuts of beef. In addition, the art gallery setting makes it a more romantic choice for a meal than many other options – perfect for Valentine’s Day or another special occasion.

SeaBlue Restaurant and Wine Bar

When it comes to the restaurants available to visit on the Grand Strand, SeaBlue isn’t the typical option. A modern, trendy diner that looks like it’s been plucked out of the fashionable part of a major city, SeaBlue offers a unique and relaxing atmosphere with green and blue lighting that perfectly sets the scene for a romantic meal, or a relaxing evening with friends or family sampling the local food.

The menu has been described as ‘filled with masterpieces’; there are a range of fresh seafood or meat dishes to choose from, along with the hugely popular tapas menu. If you’re eating before a night on the town, then don’t forget to head over to the bar, where you can enjoy some specially mixed cocktails and drinks that you won’t find elsewhere.

Greg Norman’s Australian Grille

The namesake restaurant of the famous golfer, Greg Norman, has truly shown his passion and flair for food, bringing some of the best flavors of Australia to the South Carolina coast. Native Australian dishes are the star of the show on the menu; you can choose from popular favorites such as pan-seared prawns, the Brisbane-seasoned filet, and a grilled rack of lamb, along with many Australian classics.

If you have food allergies or special dietary requirements, for example, asking the chef to use hemp or vegetable oil instead for your dish, then don’t forget to let your server know when you place your order. When you eat here, you’re not just going to enjoy great food – you’ll also learn about the millions of miles that Norman traveled during his career as a professional golfer, getting to taste some of his favorite foods and dishes that he tried along the way.

Sea Captain’s House

Another top restaurant to visit in Myrtle Beach is Sea Captain’s House – a great place for fresh seafood that’ll keep seafood fanatics happy. A former oceanfront hotel, it became a temporary restaurant all the way back in 1962, during renovations. However, more than fifty years later, the locals and visitors liked the restaurant so much that it quickly became a permanent fixture in the town. With stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean to enjoy while you eat, you can choose from a menu that cooks up only the best of Southern hospitality and cooking.

When it comes to dishes, there’s so much to choose from, including their famous seafood platters, to traditional Southern staples like shrimp and grits. Even if you don’t like seafood, don’t worry – there is plenty here on the menu to choose from for everybody.

Frank’s Restaurant

In the prime location of Pawley’s Island, home to a historic seaside village, Frank’s Restaurant combines traditional Southern hospitality with South Carolina cuisine under the same roof. While Frank’s has managed to earn its glowing reputation for the succulent steak and chops on offer, like many other restaurants in Myrtle Beach, it’s also one of the best places to visit for seafood dishes, especially the Southern favorite of shrimp and grits.

When it comes to the ambience and atmosphere, this place certainly does not disappoint, with cozy outdoor seating set amidst twisting oak trees and sparkling stars. For a more casual experience, visit their sister eatery Frank’s Out Back, which features the same, traditional American dishes with a stronger focus on the local seafood and many unique, casual dining favorites, including a range of tasty wood-fired pizzas.

Bistro 90

Although Bistro 90 is off the beaten path in relation to many of the other popular restaurants in Myrtle Beach, it’s definitely worth the travel. Spending extra time getting to this place to taste some of the menu available at Bistro 90 makes it entirely worth it. You can find this restaurant in the small community of Longs, which is located on Highway 90, between North Myrtle Beach and Conway, around ten miles from the coast.

Here you can find a tasty menu filled with classic Italian dishes, selections of fresh seafood, and fresh, succulent cuts of beef that are aged and prepared on-site. Visitors recommend trying the nightly specials, while those who’d like to visit a little earlier in the day can find a delicious lunch menu on offer. With a romantic, ambient atmosphere and first-class service, it’s the perfect location for a cozy meal for two or a chilled out dinner with friends or family.

