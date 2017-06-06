Justin Johnson overtakes Bullring’s NASCAR Super Late Models points lead

Reigning NASCAR Super Late Models track champion Justin Johnson is the new points leader at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway’s after posting a pair of top-three finishes at the Chris Trickle Classic on Saturday night.

Johnson finished third and second, respectively, in the evening’s bookend 35-lap features to catapult to the top spot ahead of Peyton Saxton and leads Saxton 167-164 heading into the track’s wildly popular Night of Fire on Monday, July 3. Johnson, a 51-time race winner at the 3/8-mile paved oval, earned 44 points in the races to unseat 20-time winner Saxton from the No. 1 position.

Doug Hamm’s victory in the NASCAR Grand American Modifieds race moved him into a first-place tie with Aaron McMorran atop that division with 91 points, and McMorran saw his lead in the NASCAR Bombers class shrink to a single point over Sam Jacks after his car failed post-race tech inspection. McMorran crossed the line first ahead of Jacks in the night’s Bombers race, but the disqualification leaves him with a precarious 158-157 advantage after seven weekends of racing.

Court Connell (NASCAR Super Stocks), Tyler Fabozzi (USLCI Legends), Ron Reed (USLCI Thunder Cars) and Camden Larsen (USLCI Bandolero Outlaws) each used Saturday night wins to widen their divisional leads, while Braden Connor maintained his USLCI Bandolero Bandits points lead.

The track’s Skid Plate Cars did not compete on Saturday, so Robert Smotherman’s three-point lead over James Brazzeal will carry over to July 3. Drivers will earn points in the nine Bullring divisions through Championship Night on Oct. 7.

Points standings for The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Through June 3 races)

NASCAR Super Late Models

1. Justin Johnson 167; 2. Peyton Saxton 164; 3. Stan Mullis 156; 4. Scott Gafforini 139; 5. Tyler Fabozzi 132; 6. David Anderson 118; 7. Kayli Barker 117; 8. Steve Anderson 94; 9. Dezel West 83; 10. Warren Knipper 68; 11. Gary Clift 47; 12. Charlie Pike 45; 13. (tie) Jay Beasley, Brandon Farrington and Dennis Rock Jr. 25; 16. (tie) Chris Trickle and Cole Cabrera 20; 18. Paul Banghart 17; 19. Noah Gragson 14.

NASCAR Super Stocks

1. Court Connell 120; 2. Johnny Spilotro 112; 3. Mason Sargent 87; 4. Dylin Smotherman 82; 5. Robert Negrete 75; 6. Matt Larsen 72; 7. Vince Bianchi 58; 8. Steve Smith 54; 9. Fred Kiser Jr. 37; 10. Jason Kiser 28; 11. (tie) Donnie Larson and Chuck Deguevara 15; 13. Scott Larsen 14; 14. Mark Balconi 11; 15. Justin Kiser 5.

NASCAR Bombers

1. Aaron McMorran 158; 2. Sam Jacks 157; 3. Kyle Jacks 126; 4. Kirk Hance 110; 5. Jim Merlino 108; 6. Mark Skinner 95; 7. Nick Nuccitelli 87; 8. Anthony Mann 78; 9. Jason Merlino 77; 10. Pete Meyer 66; 11. Zachery Nicholls 63; 12. Adam Simon 61; 13. Bradley Thompson 52; 14. Robert Schumacher 47; 15. Martin Sullins 43; 16. Carl Duryee 40; 17. J.J. Nunn 40; 18. (tie) Steve Danko and James Menasco 31; 20. 20. Gary Griffiths Jr. 18; 21. Chuck Trickle 11; 22. (tie) Savannah Ertl and Justin Griffiths 10; 24. (tie) Bob Rynda and Carl Scherkenbach 9; 26. (tie) Cody Maserang and Arlie Daniels 7; 28. (tie) Billy Hern and Scott Bradbury 5.

NASCAR Grand American Modifieds

1. (tie) Aaron McMorran and Doug Hamm 91; 3. Cameron Morga 87; 4. Pat Petrie 61; 5. Scott Osborne 58; 6. Brian Reed 54; 7. Tom Pfundstein 41; 8. William Guevara 13.

USLCI Legend Cars

1. Tyler Fabozzi 164; 2. Michael Todd Glazier 139; 3. T.J. Clark 112; 4. Brian Williams 91; 5. Payton Garofalo 83; 6. Dylan Fabozzi 73; 7. Matt Cunningham 57; 8. Jace Jones 56; 9. Gary Scheurell 46; 10. Cody Dempster 45; 11. Devin Lane 44; 12. Michael Anderson 40; 13. Robert Gayton 38; 14. Darren Amidon 32; 15. (tie) Kaden Honeycutt, Cameron Morga and Gary Wegener 30; 18. Sam Mayer 26; 19. Gus Dean 23; 20. (tie) Noah Korner and Robbie Czub 21; 22. Jesse Love 20; 23. Darrell Stewart 19; 24. (tie) D.J. Canipe, Donna Gunther and Brian Lane 18; 27. Colton Page 17; 28. (tie) Michael Dabney and Brady Fox-Rhode 16; 30. Cody Winchel 14; 31. Ben Vanhelden 13; 32. (tie) Terry Sykes, Bruce Silver and Eddie Garone 11; 35. Nick Nuccitelli 10; 36. (tie) Randy Beddow, Chris Semler, Ricky Leigh and Ray Hoffman 9; 40. (tie) Daniel Whitley and Lewis Hykes 8; 42. (tie) Jason Cowie and Don Williams 7; 44. (tie) Andy Hulcy and Matt Larsen 6; 46. (tie) Jeremy Doss, Michael Sauer, John Copeland and Ricky De Le Ree 5.

USLCI Thunder Cars

1. Ron Reed 144; 2. Doug Germano 112; 3. Ed Hohman 108; 4. Darin Callaway 95; 5. Brian Reed 23.

USLCI Bandolero Outlaws

1. Camden Larsen 138; 2. R.J. Smotherman 110; 3. Jaron Giannini 94; 4. Kaden Crouch 88; 5. Matthew Cunningham Jr. 83; 6. Ethan Deguevara 59; 7. Cody Brown 52; 8. Jesse Love 48; 9. Tia Guy 42; 10. Dezel West 40; 11. Cameron Guy 36; 12. Kyle Keller 33; 13. Brodey Warren 19; 14. Adam Lemke 17.

USLCI Bandolero Bandits

1. Braden Connor 130; 2. Landon Gresser 114; 3. Amilleo Thomson 113; 4. Sabastian Lafia 111; 5. Tuscan Nuccitelli 85; 6. Cody Kiemele 50; 7. Levi Johnson 41; 8. Owen Romzek 30; 9. Eliana Danko 28; 10. Branch Danko 26.

Skid Plate Cars

1. Robert Smotherman 56; 2. James Brazzeal 53; 3. Jeff Bargerhuff 42; 4. Cindy Clark 32; 5. Billy Paddack Jr. 30; 6. Travis Wood 28; 7. Don Williams 26; 8. Racer X 20; 9. (tie) Matthew Paddack Jr. and Nick Tom 17; 11. Scott Stockwell 15; 12. Ben Williams 14; 13. Billy Paddack Sr. 13; 14. Nick Nuccitelli 12; 15. Marcus Allen 11.