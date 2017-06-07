Nick Diaz spotted at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Las Vegas at Fashion Show

American professional mixed martial artist and UFC fighter Nick Diaz stopped by Sugar Factory American Brasserie at the Fashion Show with his manager and some friends. Enjoying a night out after a basketball game, Diaz was seen enjoying pacific salmon, salads, lollipop and ocean blue goblets, and a a double espresso. Diaz asked to see the Chocolate Lounge where he snapped a few photos in front of the mini carousel and expressed interest in having his brother’s birthday party in the space. Before leaving, Diaz got a bag of candie filled with Reese’s peanut butter cups, Swedish fish, and jawbreakers.

