‘Peter, Paul and Mary Alive’ brings group’s musical message to Las Vegas on June 10

by Debbie Hall

“Peter, Paul and Mary Alive!,” the tribute show to the folk and rock group, Peter, Paul and Mary, known for hits “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and “Puff the Magic Dragon” will be performed at the Starbright Theatre June 10.

Peter Yarrow, (Noel) Paul Stookey and Mary Travers came together as Peter, Paul and Mary in 1961 and performed for over 50 years until Mary’s passing in 2009. With hits in the 1960s such as “If I Had a Hammer,” “Puff the Magic Dragon,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone” and the group’s only No. 1 hit, Leaving on a Jet Plane,” the group broke up in 1970. They reunited in 1972 and toured together on and off over the years. Yarrow co-wrote the hit, “Torn Between Two Lovers” and Stookey wrote “The Wedding Song (There is Love).”

Founder and musical director, Peter Gordon (Peter Yarrow) is a cantor, music and art director of the show. Formally trained on the violin, Gordon was also a vocalist and guitarist in Greenwich Village during the time Peter, Paul and Mary started performing. Gordon’s musical influences include Joan Baez, Pete Seeger, The Weavers and Tom Paxton.

“In 2009, when I was just finding my faith, I was in a Christian bookstore and saw the cover of a book with two beautiful labs. I didn’t know what the book was about it knew those were my dogs. The book was ‘Cure for the Common Life’ and I had to read it,” he explained. The message of the book encourages the reader to go back to a time in their lives when they were extremely happy. “I gave it some good thought and I remember when I was singing the music of Peter, Paul and Mary; I was extremely happy.” It was during the same period that Travers was very ill and close to dying. “I decided to create the group to honor this memory and I found a Paul and a Mary. Now we are performing their music and we are keeping the message alive. This reaches out to more than one generation and touches so many people in so many aspects.”

Will Kruger (Paul Stookey) is a guitarist, singer, songwriter and entertainer with over 30 years in the entertainment industry. Kruger has always been attracted to the simplicity, message and melodies of folk music accompanied by the acoustic guitar. John Denver and James Taylor as well as Peter, Paul and Mary also influenced him. “I never learned to formally read music. I just learned by sound.” Living in Illinois, Kruger played in small clubs and has now decided to focus exclusively on his music career. He has had four of his songs featured in the Lazarus Filmworks production of “God Where Are You.” He is also a featured performer in Nashville regularly playing at Mike Wolfe’s American Pickers store Antique Archaeology.

Kruger is also a John Denver tribute artist. Denver, who also a friend of the members of the original group, wrote “Leaving on a Jet Plane” and Denver is incorporated into the show since Peter, Paul and Mary would cover Denver’s songs and shared the same bass player.

Joan Brown (Mary Travers) is a resident of Las Vegas and has a day job. Brown has been singing and dancing as far back as she can remember and has performed with others. When she was approached to audition and got the part, she decided to join the tribute group. The founder had to introduce her to the music of Peter, Paul and Mary and its message.

“I read the group’s 50th year book and there are so many similarities between Mary and myself. We would use the same words and phrases to express ourselves. I really feel connected to her.” Brown also admits that she resembles Travers and is happy to continue her message.

“Peter, Paul and Mary Alive!” tribute show will be performed at the Starbright Theatre at 1 p.m. on June 10. The Startbright Theatre is located at 2215 Thomas Ryan Road and tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.