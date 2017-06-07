The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to host two 2018 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events

The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway once again will host a pair of Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events in 2018, the National Hot Rod Association announced Wednesday.

The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals will take place April 6-8, 2018 and the NHRA Toyota Nationals – part of the NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship – is slated for Oct. 25-28. The Strip at LVMS is one of just three drag strips, along with Pomona, California, and Charlotte, that will host two Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events in 2018.

“Drag racing is a big part of our lineup here at LVMS, and we’re excited to continue hosting two NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series events at The Strip,” LVMS President Chris Powell said. “We’re lucky to have one of the most popular and iconic drag strips in the country here in Las Vegas, and our NHRA national events both have been going strong for nearly 20 years. With two tripleheader NASCAR weekends and a pair of major NHRA national events on our 2018 calendar, we are poised for an historic and amazing season.”

The DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals is the fourth of 24 events on the series, which again will be carried on FOX Sports and FOX Sports 1. Antron Brown (Top Fuel), Tommy Johnson Jr. (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock) and Jay Turner (Top Fuel Harley) won titles at this year’s spring event.

The NHRA Toyota Nationals is the penultimate NHRA event of the season and was the site where Antron Brown clinched world titles each of the past two years. Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), John Force (Funny Car), Shane Gray (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) will defend their titles Oct. 26-29 after winning the event in 2016.

The Strip at LVMS has hosted the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals since 2000 and the NHRA Toyota Nationals since 2001. For tickets to any events at The Strip at LVMS, log on to LVMS.com or call 1-800-644-4444.