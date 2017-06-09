Amazing Las Vegas Comic Convention to Bring Comics, Celebrities, Costumes to Las Vegas

Thousands of comic book fans will descend upon Las Vegas this summer for the fifth annual Amazing Las Vegas Comic Convention. Headlined by legendary Marvel creator Stan Lee, the event will also feature creators behind many of Hollywood’s top comics franchises, including “Deadpool” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”

The convention will take place at Las Vegas Convention Center June 23-25, and will feature a show floor packed with more than 100 exhibitors, an exciting artist alley with more than 200 artists, and autograph sessions, which will give fans access to some of their favorite comic book creators.

“We are thrilled to bring our awesome guest lineup back to Vegas for another unforgettable event,” said Jimmy Jay, co-owner of Jay Company Comics and promoter of Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con. “There is something for everyone at Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con, from after-hours parties to family-friendly activities on Sundays’ Kids’ Day.”

Lee is the legendary co-creator of the Marvel Universe with “Spider-Man,” “Avengers,” “Iron Man,” “Thor,” “Hulk,” “X-Men” and dozens more.

“Stan Lee is the gold standard of comic con guests,” said Jay. “His iconic face and personality are just as well-known as his creations, recognizable by millions of fans around the globe.”

The Amazing Las Vegas ComicCon brings together the best and the brightest from the comics industry, along with the finest local creators in Las Vegas. In addition to Lee, the show will feature:

Rob Liefeld is a comic book legend, best known as the creator of “Deadpool,” “Cable,” “Domino,” “X-Force” and more for Marvel Comics. He is one of the founders of Image Comics, where his Extreme Studios launched “Youngblood,” “Brigade,” “Bloodstrike” and dozens more. Hot on the heels from las week’s standing room-only celebration in Orange County, Rob Leifeld is bringing his “Extreme Studios 25 th anniversary tour” to the 2017 Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con.

Todd McFarlane is a Canadian cartoonist and entrepreneur, best known for creating the fantasy series "Spawn". He now focuses on running McFarlane Toys and Todd McFarlane Entertainment, a film and animation studio.

Kevin Eastman, who created the beloved enterprise “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”. Eastman started “TMNT” as an independent comic book, and for more than three decades, kids and adults have enjoyed the movies, cartoons and toys.

Original Batman and Robin, Adam West and Burt Ward, from the hit TV series “Batman & Robin” will make their final public appearance in Las Vegas at the 2017 Amazing Comic Con. The TV program from 1966 brought the Caped Crusader and DC Comics into the American household.

Ray Park, who played Darth Maul in “Star Wars: Episode I,” further put his extensive martial arts background to use, starring as Toad in X-Men and Snake-Eyes in the G.I. Joe films.

Including “Deadpool” and “TMNT,” Amazing Las Vegas will feature many of the comic characters that are creating huge box office buzz this year: the original “Star Wars,” “Suicide Squad,” “Superman” and “Batman.” Guests will have unprecedented access to these artists in an intimate, fun environment.

Additional programing highlights include:

Force Friday: an all-day event on Friday where there will be Star Wars-themed activities and free sketches for fans.

Marvel Spotlight Panel: Saturday afternoon there will be an elite group of comic creators gathering in Vegas, working on fan favorites from Spider-Man to Wolverine, the Hulk and more. A group autograph session will follow the panel.

Amateur E-Sports Competition: all weekend fans will square off with popular video game personalities on the stadium big screen with Classic Street Fighter and Overwatch.

DIY Cosplay Workshops: throughout the weekend, attendees can also enjoy DIY workshops by a family of costumers, Garage FX, who will demo DIY makeup and costuming in the main hall, where fans can craft their cosplay and props using everyday items.

Cosplay Costume Contest: At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Las Vegas cosplay community will be out in full-force, and these cosplay contests will never disappoint. Prizes will be awarded to Best Newcomer and Best Expert, as well as a grand prize for Best in Show.

Kids’ Day: All-day Sunday there will be free sketches by Mat Nastos, artist with Disney Channel’s “Phineas and Ferb”, and Tony Fleecs with “My Little Pony” for all kids 10 and under only. There will also be a giant video game arena where fans can play favorites such as Mario Kart, Smash Bros, Halo, Street Fighter and More. Finally, there will be a costume parade with all participants receiving a special prize.

Weekend passes are $60, Saturday passes are $35, and Friday- or Sunday-only passes are $25. VIP tickets range from $125 -175. Tickets are available at the door or online. Ticket information, VIP upgrades and regular even updates are available at www.AmazingComicCon.com.