Brady launches New Brady Shines charitable giving program to celebrate 70 years in business

Company to commit $100,000 annually to support initiatives

By Debbie Hall

Brady, a full-line janitorial supply, equipment and food service distributor based in Las Vegas, commemorated its milestone 70th anniversary by implementing its charitable giving campaign Brady Shines.

Third-generation family company owner Travis Brady, the company’s president and CEO, attributes Brady’s success to a strong corporate culture, exceptional employees and long-standing partnerships.

“It has always been at our core to raise expectations and then deliver even more,” he said. “And our strong sense of family has helped sustain us through the decades. I am extremely proud to achieve this milestone.”

As part of its 70th Anniversary celebration, Brady hosted a national sales meeting, followed by a customer appreciation event featuring 70-plus supplier partners at its headquarters earlier in the year.

During the customer appreciation event, Sunrise Mountain High School Principal Julia Llapur visited Brady headquarters to accept the $20,000 Brady Shines donation. The money will support extra buses to transport students home after participating in after-school programs, including the Robotics and Aviation clubs. Brady has supported Sunrise Mountain for years and this will be the school’s first formal award under Brady Shines.

“I am so proud of how we support all our local communities,” Brady said. “Brady Shines allows us to focus those efforts in a formalized way. We are committing $100,000 annually to support this program. I am excited to see how Brady Shines grows in the coming years.”

“This is so amazing and I am so fortunate I was invited here,” Llapur told LVInformer.com. “What Brady has done for our school, we wouldn’t be able to do what we done. This allows the students to get involved as well as get the help they need for their education.”

The support of Brady has also allowed the school to develop its robotics and aviation programs. “It has grown so much and during the 2018-19 school year, we want Sunrise Mountain [High School] to go on the map with its expanded programs. Brady will be a part of this amazing growth and we are just thrilled.” Llapur stated.

“I am feeling a huge sense of pride right now,” Brady said. “I see three generations here together and the growth of our customers, employees and other community partners.”

Brady Shines will encompass all initiatives, including grants and volunteerism, will focus on education and will set money aside annually to support schools, youth organizations and other programs.

The company, which Feurman Brady started in 1947 as City Janitorial Supply, became Brady Industries in 1974 when Bill Brady took charge with 11 employees. Today, Travis Brady, Ryan Banks (Michelle Brady), Kevin Brady and Tyler Brady run the family company, which has grown to 15 branches and 320-plus employees.

“I have always been a part of Brady, I have always enjoyed it and even when I grew up and went away to school, it felt like home,” Travis Brady explained. “This has been a great career for me.”

In 2000, Brady Linen was formed to meet Las Vegas’s growing laundry service needs. After great global success, Brady Linen Services and AC Linen Supply merged in 2014 to form a national hospitality laundry company with Eric Brady as co-CEO.

Brady is in eight states, including its first East Coast location in Washington, D.C., and the newly opened Los Angeles branch. Along with territory expansion, Brady has branched out from janitorial supplies, including equipment, laundry, warewash, service and food service divisions.

For additional information, call 800-293-4698 or visit www.bradyindustries.com.