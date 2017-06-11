Celebrate National Rosé Day at The Black Sheep on June 12

June 12 June 12

ational

Rosé

Day

is Nand The Black Sheep , a brand new restaurant in the southwest that offers modern American-Vietnames food, is celebrating the day by offering unlimited Rosé for $15. Serving Castle Rock- Rosé of Pinot Noir from Mendocino County, pair your glass with the restaurants house made bao sliders or slow cooked short rib. Chef and partner Jamie Tran (former chef of Aureole at Mandalay Bay and DB Brasserie at the Venetian) creates a menu embracing casual modern American-Vietnamese food.

The Black Sheep is located at 8680 W Warm Springs Road. For more info, call 702-954-3998.