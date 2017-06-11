Kenny Smith, Flavor Flav spotted at Topgolf Las Vegas

Friday evening, Kenny “The Jet” Smith hung out at Topgolf Las Vegas to watch the NBA Finals Game 4. His daughter Kayla Brianna performed a couple of songs during halftime for the packed house at Topgolf, which had more than 1,500 fans watching the game throughout the venue that night, including Flavor Flav.

Photos Courtesy of Topgolf Las Vegas

At Topgolf Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Denver Broncos players Von Miller and Aqib Talib spent the evening with a large group of friends playing Topgolf in the fourth level Chairman’s Suite.

The fourth floor of the entertainment venue was rockin’ with hip-hop recording artist Fabolous who hung out with friends in a Bungalow Bay. The group chowed on crispy rock shrimp and sea bass sliders.

The sports stars were out in full force at Topgolf Las Vegas. Coming from all different sporting backgrounds, the group took over the 4th floor, including the Chairman’s Suite and the bungalows for a private party. Guests included Bo Jackson, Lawrence Taylor, Marcus Allen, Tony Dorset, Richard Dent, Erik Dickerson, Alonzo Mourning, PacMan Jones, Terrell Owens, Jim McMahon, Gary Payton and Marcellus Wiley.