Scars And Stripes Festival Rocked the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center!

Downtown Las Vegas experienced a show like no other when the first ever Scars And Stripes Festival took over the DLVEC lot this past weekend! The festival was in honor of our brave troops, and proceeds went to three local veteran organizations. Top acts blew the crowd away, including HELLYEAH, Asking Alexandria and headliner 3 Doors Down! One by one, these incredible acts took the stage and acknowledged the veterans who were watching the concert (in the VIP section, of course)! New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees came out to show his love for our heroes, as well as jamming out to the incredible lineup with his wife and friends. Even those who weren’t in the venue could hear the patriotic party going on across the street, at the D Casino Hotel! On top of that, Golden Gate Hotel and Casino got their own special treat when Christina Chriss and her band Kaleido did a surprise performance right outside!

It’s safe to say you should always expect the unexpected when dealing with one of Derek Stevens’ fun properties in downtown Las Vegas.