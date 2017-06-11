The Topgolf Tour Goes Global with Amateur Players Competing for $50,000

Regional qualifier registration opens as Topgolf searches the U.S. and U.K. for the world’s highest-scoring amateur team; finals to be held at Topgolf Las Vegas

Topgolf players across America and the United Kingdom will soon compete like pros in the 20-city Topgolf Tour powered by Under Armour. Registration for the regional qualifiers opens today at tour.topgolf.com, with the first tournament on July 8. The winning two-person team from each region will be outfitted head-to-toe in Under Armour and will earn a trip to Las Vegas for the Topgolf Tour Championship, plus a chance at returning home with the $50,000 cash prize.

Established in 2016, the Topgolf Tour is the first golf tournament series where men and women compete for the same prize and play the same format.

“Whether you’re a weekend golfer, hit every day or have never picked up a club, the Topgolf Tour gives everyone a chance to compete like a pro. This is your tour,” said Topgolf Entertainment Group Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson. “Last year’s inaugural tournament introduced the sporting world to a new competitive format where men, women, all skill levels and ages could go head-to-head on a level playing field. This year’s tournament is only for amateurs, giving the average Joe and Jane the opportunity for international glory and bragging rights.”

While casual golfers chase their dream for $50,000, Topgolf will help grant wishes for children with life-threatening medial conditions as $5 from each registration in the United States will be donated to national charity partner Make-A-Wish America (through Oct. 15. Minimum annual donation of $250,000. For more details, visit wish.org.)

“Our team was eager to add a charitable component to the Tour this year to help raise awareness and funds for Make-A-Wish. We’re looking forward to leveraging the tournament to continue work for kids with life-threatening illnesses,” Anderson said.

Regional tournaments will take place across 20 cities from July 8 through Sept. 17. Each tournament is open to 68 teams of two amateur players (male, female or mixed-gender teams), with spots filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Eligibility rules can be found online.

Players hit microchipped golf balls at targets with varying point values on the outfield. In round one of the regional tournaments, all teams will play three games. Using the cumulative scores from round one, the field will be cut to the top eight teams, who will move on to the second round of the tournament. The winning team from each city will advance to the Topgolf Tour Championship Oct. 14-15 at Topgolf Las Vegas.

“Under Armour is proud to partner with Topgolf and be the official sponsor of the 2017 Topgolf Tour,” said Under Armour General Manager of Global Golf Kevin Ross. “Topgolf’s innovative and inclusive approach to the game continues to attract new players to the sport every day and aligns with Under Armour’s mission to continue to grow the game. The Tour takes that collaborative goal to a whole new level with its amateur-only competition, and we are looking forward to outfitting this year’s participants.”

Virginia Beach, Va., teammates and friends Adam Ball and Steven Jenkins won the 2016 Topgolf Tour. The duo grew up in Richmond, Va., and played together on the Virginia Commonwealth University golf team. They competed in the qualifying tournament, advanced to Las Vegas and eventually earned the title of the first-ever Topgolf Tour Champions.

The complete 2017 Topgolf Tour schedule is as follows:

July 8: Topgolf Scottsdale (Phoenix)

Topgolf Watford (London)

July 9: Topgolf Las Vegas

July 15: Topgolf Salt Lake City

July 16: Topgolf Hillsboro (Portland)

July 22: Topgolf Roseville (Sacramento)

July 23: Topgolf Naperville (Chicago)

July 29: Topgolf Overland Park (Kansas City)

July 30: Topgolf Centennial (Denver)

Aug. 12: Topgolf West Chester (Cincinnati)

Topgolf Jacksonville

Aug. 19: Topgolf Tampa

Aug. 20: Topgolf Virginia Beach

Aug. 26: Topgolf Edison (New Jersey)

Topgolf Alpharetta (Atlanta)

Aug. 27: Topgolf Loudoun (Washington, D.C.)

Sept. 9: Topgolf Webster (Houston)

Sept. 10: Topgolf The Colony (Dallas/Fort Worth)

Sept. 17: Topgolf Austin

Topgolf San Antonio

Oct. 14-15: Championship at Topgolf Las Vegas

Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to visit tour.topgolf.com and sign up for Tour updates. Early registration opened May 20 to those who signed up for updates and those who participated in last year’s Topgolf Tour. Full registration opened today.

