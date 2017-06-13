Additional Skills Needed to Have a Balanced Life as a Nurse

A career in nursing is among the best careers to have. You have access to plenty of opportunities to help others; the smile you see on the faces of patients after their treatment is priceless and will keep your days bright. You can also build a better future thanks to the rapid growth of the healthcare industry.

It is not a secret that a career in nursing is a demanding one. Aside from the nursing skills you earn while completing your BSN to DNP online degree, there are additional skills you also need to have to maintain a balanced life as a nurse.

Exceptional Time Management

In a recent report, the doctor of nurse practitioner programs of Bradley University revealed the need for good time management among nurses. It is not uncommon for nurses to work long hours, especially when longer shifts are needed due to a heavy workload. The long hours aren’t always the result of a bad work-life balance. The immense dedication nurse practitioners have is usually the main drive behind such devotion.

Even with the usually long hours, it is still possible to maintain a balanced life as a nurse. There is a strong support system in this industry, so it is not uncommon for nurses to bond as they share the work experience. You will soon have another family you can count on at work.

You also have the option to have shorter work hours when needed. When you have to be with your kids more often, for instance, you can stick to the basic schedules and have more time to spend at home. The support system mentioned earlier is there to cover for you whenever you need as well.

Good Stress Management

Another important skill to have is stress management. The profession itself is a very rewarding career to have, but you can’t negate the fact that the day-to-day life as a nurse can be stressful at times. The key here is knowing how to blow off steam effectively.

A lot of nurses take on new hobbies to help them manage stress effectively. There are aids and props you can now use at work to manage stress better. More importantly, you can always return to your kids at the end of the day for that instant boost of happiness.

Superb Communications Skill

This last supplemental skill is something you will also learn while completing the MSN to DNP online program. Good communications skill is essential for nurses. Not only do you need to communicate with patients, you also need to maintain good relationships with fellow nurses and medical practitioners.

Similar to other skills, communications skills are something you can improve over time. Adjusting to a new working environment is always tricky, but the more you interact with others, the better you will be able to communicate. At the same time, you can also communicate the importance of your work better to your children and partner.

These are all essential skills to have if you want to maintain a balanced life as a nurse. Master these skills and you will have no trouble living a full, happy life while helping countless of other people in need of medical treatments.