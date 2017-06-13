USFantasy Sports Continues to Offer Exciting Daily Fantasy NASCAR, Golf and Boxing Props

USFantasy Sports (USF), the only company offering legal daily fantasy sports (DFS) contests in Nevada, continues to be a leader in the fantasy sports industry. This week USF is offering a lineup of competitive props for the upcoming NASCAR race, professional golf and professional boxing fights.

NASCAR fans can wager on the FireKeepers Casino 400, as drivers battle it out for a trip to victory lane at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan. Betting is now open for the best finish among the group and closes Sunday, June 18 at 12:18 p.m. PT. The props and current odds can be found online here.

This week, golf fans have the opportunity to wager on daily fantasy professional golf contests with the 2017 U.S. Open. The golf national championship will be played at Erin Hills in Erin, Wisconsin, Thursday, June 15 through Sunday, June 18. Competitors for the major include former winners of the U.S. Open, Jordan Spieth, Rory McIlroy, and Angel Cabreraand recent winner of the Masters, Sergio Garcia.

In USF DFS contests, golfers will score points based on the most holes played and lowest gross score of the group in their respective prop. Through USF’s pari-mutuel system, participants can receive a payout by placing a $2 win bet, $1 exacta bet or a $1 daily double on props one and two.

Professional golf betting is now open and closes Wednesday, June 14 at 5 a.m. PST:

*Odds are subject to change

The sweet science returns to USF with historic professional boxing props. The upcoming boxing superfight on Saturday, June 17 at Mandalay Bay Events Center, features the rematch of Andre Ward versus Sergey Kovalev for the unified WBA, WBO, IBF, and vacant light heavyweight titles. USF players can make $2 win bets on how the fight will end. USF players can wager on each athlete to win by knock out (KO) in rounds 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 11, 12 or by decision or ending in a draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, June 17 at 8 p.m. PST.

Additionally, a boxing prop featuring the highly anticipated fight between Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin (GGG) taking place on Saturday, September 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, is now available. USF players can make $2 win bets on the outcome of the bout. USF players can wager on each athlete to win by knock out (KO) in rounds 1-3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, or 12 or by decision or ending in a draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, September 16 at 8 p.m. PST.

Here are the opening odds for the upcoming Andre Ward versus Sergey Kovalev fight and the Canelo Alvarez versus Gennady Golovkin (GGG) fight:

Additionally, all MLB daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here, Boxing daily contests can be found online here, and PGA daily contests can be found online here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.