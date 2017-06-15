Celebrate National Lobster Day with these specials
- In Colonial times, servants and slaves were the only people allowed to eat lobsters regularly .
- Lobsters aren’t all red. They can be many different colors, including bright blue, white and brilliant gold tones.
- Lobsters can be right-handed, left-handed, or ambidextrous.
- Many lobster species can live to be over 100 years old.
- Most lobsters travel over 100 miles a year and have migratory patterns
Culunary treats include:
Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in Henderson will offer Maine Lobster Mac and Cheese for dinner on National Lobster Day, Thursday, June 15, through Father’s Day. The dish, priced at $34.95, features Maine lobster & farfalle pasta baked to perfection in a rosé champagne cream sauce sprinkled with melted mozzarella cheese and garnished with black tiger shrimp. Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery is at 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway. For more information, visit pastashop.com or call 702-451-1893.
Table 34 and Chef Wes Kendrick is offering Macaroni and Cheese Lobster with English White Cheddar and Asparagus ($28). Table 34 is located in the McCarran Center at 600 E Warm Springs Road. Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 5 to 9:30 p.m. For more information, call (702) 263-0034 or visit table34lasvegas.com.
B&B Ristorante inside The Venetian offers Italian-inspired delight with this exquisite dish, expertly prepared with an Italian twist of B&B Ristorante lobster spaghetti with garlic chives, sweet garlic and lobster, ($36). For table reservations, call 702.266.9977.
Carnevino Italian Steakhouse inside The Palazzo is tempting with tender handmade agnolini pasta with lobster and tarragon, $31. For table reservations, call 702.789.4141.
Hong Kong Café inside The Palazzo will be offering specialty live whole lobsters to celebrate National Lobster Day. Guests can choose from three specialty dishes for $30 a pound, with each lobster weighing around 2.5 to 3 pounds:
- Crispy fried lobster with mayonnaise sauce
- Stir fried lobster with ginger and scallion
- Salt and pepper lobster
For table reservations, call 702.607.2220
Locations of Las Vegas Lobster ME including Miracle Mile and Grand Canal Shoppes will be giving out complimentary lobster macaroni and cheese to the first 50 customers. This dish features creamy macaroni topped with crunchy onions, lobster and chives. Lobster ME’s revamped menu offers a variety with fresh seafood including lobster rolls, lobster knuckle sandwich, lobster grilled cheese and more.