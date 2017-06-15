Summer Lobster Returns to The Palm Las Vegas June 15 for National Lobster Day

Beginning June 15, National Lobster Day, The Palm Las Vegas invites guests to satisfy cravings with a summer tradition – the return of a delectable four-pound lobster dinner for two served with two starters and one family-style side for just $99. Diners can take advantage of this fantastic lemon-squeezing, claw-cracking, butter-dripping special now through Aug. 15.

“With lobster season beginning in June, National Lobster Day is the perfect opportunity to kick off what has become the most highly-anticipated tradition at The Palm,” said Bruce Bozzi Jr. Executive Vice President and fourth-generation Palm owner. “We’ve been in business for over 90 years and our guests are like family to us, so we love seeing so many familiar faces return each season to celebrate our lobster event of the year.”

Though The Palm has a storied history as one of the top steakhouses in the country, lobster has been a staple at the restaurant since it was introduced in the 1940s by second-generation owners, Walter Ganzi and Bruno Bozzi. Straight from the waters of the North Atlantic, guests often coupled the fresh seafood with their steaks, popularizing The Palm’s signature surf and turf. In 1965, third-generation owners, Wally Ganzi and Bruce Bozzi Sr. introduced the four-pound lobster to the menu, solidifying The Palm’s position as a leading restaurant for steak, lobster and homemade Italian dishes. Today guests can take advantage of the house specialty year-round by ordering a three-pound, four-pound, or larger jumbo Nova Scotia lobster.

Lobster can be easily split for two at The Palm, and those who take advantage of the summer lobster special will enjoy a delectable meal including:

Choice of Two Starters:

· Watermelon and Burrata Salad

· Baby Arugula, Frisѐe and Strawberry Salad

· Andy’s Mixed Green Salad

· Classic Caesar Salad

· Lobster Bisque

Four-Pound Jumbo Nova Scotia Lobster Split for two and served with melted butter and lemon

Choice of one signature individual vegetable or potato side, served family-style

Additional seasonal sides served à la carte include:

· Fresh Corn made with crispy pancetta and caramelized onion pearls

· Nova Scotia Lobster Mac N’ Cheese topped with a bacon crust

The summer lobster special is available June 15 to Aug. 15. For more information and to make a reservation, please visit thepalm.com or call The Palm Las Vegas at (702)732-7256.