FileRight.com Hires Former Las Vegas TV Reporter Sergio Avila as Content Producer

FileRight.com, an online software company that simplifies the immigration paperwork process, is pleased to announce it has hired Sergio Avila as content producer.

In this newly created role, Avila will be responsible for drafting blog articles, telling customer success stories via original video content, assisting with the company’s social media efforts and representing FileRight.com at immigration advocacy events across the Las Vegas Valley and nationally.

“As a proud son of immigrants, I am excited to work for a company that champions important causes on behalf of our immigrant population,” Avila said. “FileRight.com provides a service that has helped fill the giant void in our nation’s immigration paperwork process.”

Before joining FileRight.com, Avila spent more than five years as a news reporter for KSNV-TV (NBC) in Las Vegas, where he covered breaking news and immigration issues impacting the Southern Nevada community. He also reported for KGUN9 in Tucson, Arizona, and began his career as an assignment editor and reporter for KYMA-TV in Yuma, Arizona

A native of Southern California, Avila graduated from the University of Southern California, where he double-majored in broadcast journalism and Spanish.

FileRight.com is an online software company dedicated to setting immigrants on the path of success by focusing on one thing: getting immigration paperwork filed right. FileRight.com’s software (available in English or Spanish) guides applicants through the process step-by-step and checks for errors or problematic entries along the way. Popular application filing packages also include an immigration lawyer consultation and a review of applications prior to filing. FileRight.com offers 24/7 support and a 100 percent money-back guarantee. Learn more at www.FileRight.com.