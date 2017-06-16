Nevada Women’s Film Festival Celebrates Women in Film

Written & Photography by Nikki Artale

Las Vegas Informer

This is the third year that the Nevada Women’s Film Fest has shown the accomplishments of women in film in the media industry. It facilitates the production and promotion of independent films by and about women. Nikki Corda, Executive Director and Founder of NWFFest has once again put together a successful and inspirational film festival with fabulous films. She has had a career for many years in producing, writing and teaching film and video classes at the Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada. www.nwffest.com

Nikki Corda, Ariann Black

Nevada Woman Filmmaker of the Year award was presented to May May Luong for her many incredible years as a filmmaker and producer of feature films in the Las Vegas community. Her most recent film is The Track.

An outstanding film “I Am Still Here” is a story of an African American girl who is abducted and forced into prostitution at the age of 10 and held as a sex slave for seven years. Writer, director and producer Mischa Marcus shows the brutal and horrific life of these young children who are kidnapped for sex slavery. It is a story told with brutal honesty to create awareness. People are unaware of this problem and through awareness there will be change and action. This film helps to educate the public on an uncomfortable subject matter but this ugly reality must be told. This film has been shown in over 28 film festivals and has won eight film awards. www.blur-themovie.com

Mischa Marcus

Guest entertainers for the evening were Habaka, and international recording artist and Host and female magician of the year Ariann Black. It was exciting and we all look forward to next year’s event.

Habaka

Ariann Black

