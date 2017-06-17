Land Rover Las Vegas Presents Models For Mutts Event on Friday, June 23

Event to Raise Funds And Awareness For The Nevada SPCA

Join Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas when they host the Models for Mutts fashion show charity event on Friday, June 23. They will clear the dealership front lot and, together with several of Las Vegas’ top clothing designers and boutiques, beautiful models will walk the runway with adorable adoptable dogs as they raise awareness and funding for Nevada SPCA. This nonprofit organization is Nevada’s largest no-kill animal shelter and adoption center, providing a refuge for homeless, lost, neglected, unwanted and abused animals. Guests will enjoy a raffle, wonderful show, music, bar, food and maybe even find that special four-legged friend. 100 percent of the raffle proceeds will go directly to the Nevada SPCA. Admission is FREE.

Hosted by personality Ricardo Laguna with 2017 Miss Nevada United States Shelby Kanani Johnson and Eve Dawes, Mrs. Nevada United States, thirty models will walk the runway for our furry friends at the dealership for this memorable and meaningful night, wearing fashions of Aldo Mencatto and fashions from Maurel Boutique and Silouette Bridal. DJ Hass Deniro will be spinning. Come help us make a difference with our sponsors, Land Rover Las Vegas, Brides and Quinceaneras Magazine, Nu Radio, Updated Auto.

Jaguar Land Rover Las Vegas is located at 5255 W. Sahara Ave. west of the Las Vegas Strip on Sahara Avenue on Friday, June 23, from 7 to 10 p.m. Visit the Facebook page for more info.