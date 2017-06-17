Lebanese Civil War Survivor Honored as Worldwide Peace Ambassador

By Guy Dawson

Women’s Federation for World Peace (WFWP), a United Nations-sanctioned organization with chapters in 129 countries, is nominating war survivor, humanitarian, author, entrepreneur and broadcast figure Aimmee Kodachian as an Ambassador for Peace. She will receive the award from the Universal Peace Federation, (UPF) a global peace-building organization that is also affiliated with the United Nations at their leadership event in Las Vegas on June 24.

“I take this award very seriously,” Kodachian said. “I have a deep understanding of the horrors of war. When I was 12-years-old, my brother was killed in front of my eyes by a bomb and my family instantly became homeless. That was only the beginning of a long and harsh journey. I know that my life was saved for a reason that day. I want to make a difference in the world by helping children and families who are victims of war and tragedies. I know what it means to live without hope and opportunities. Words cannot express how I feel at this point in my life. My ultimate dream of serving humanity and giving people hope has come true.”

Due to severe dyslexia and the Lebanese Civil War, Kodachian was forced to leave school during the fourth grade. In spite of growing up under horrific conditions and with little education, she found ways to shift those adverse circumstances.

Kodachian authored Tears of Hope, her riveting true story and also became a transformational keynote speaker and seminar leader in the United States. She founded AKExperts Academy, an online academy that transforms businesses and personal lives. Additionally, she is also the creator, director/producer of three online shows; Aimmee And The Experts Show, Stephanie’s Movie Reviews and the World of Book Reviews at AKExpertsTV.com.

“I feel so fortunate to live in the greatest country in the world, the United States,” she said. “I must take advantage of the opportunities that are available to me to help others. It has taken many years for me to get to where I am today. My message is this. No matter what you are faced with, don’t give up on your dreams. With persistence and hard work you can ultimately reach your dreams just like I did.”

Kodachian is helping people see light through darkness. She gives them hope and helps them find the missing pieces of their puzzles in a unique and effective way. Kodachian donates 100 percent of the proceeds from her book and the song Rise Above that she co-wrote with Stephanie Thompson. Sung by Thompson, Rise Above is based on Aimmee’s story and message.

Launched in 2001, Ambassadors for Peace has become the world’s largest and most diverse network of peace leaders. They come from all walks of life, representing all races, religions, nationalities and cultures. Their commitments include standing on a common ground of moral principles, promoting reconciliation and cooperation and living for the sake of others. To qualify, they must affirm UPF’s vision, demonstrate leadership qualities in a given sphere of activity and express the highest qualities of humanity.

“I must not forget to thank God for listening to my prayers and giving me the opportunity to live my true purpose of creating peace and making a difference in the world,” Kodachian said. “I would also like to thank the WFWP, US President Angelika Selle, Las Vegas WFWP Chairwoman Mary Hida, Vice Chairwoman Sera Hirano and Executive Director of the UPF, Las Vegas Leslie Rigney for giving me the honor and the opportunity to serve.”

To learn more about Aimmee Kodachian, visit www.AKExpertsTV.com.