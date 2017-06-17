What is the meaning behind the word EMPOWERMENT?

Editor’s Note: Informer Media Group welcomes its latest columnist, John Dunia. He will explore and share his thoughts on overcoming adversities with his unique approach in assisting the reader towards better self-awareness.

By John Dunia

Empowerment

I have always been fascinated by words and their origins. In fact, a favorite memory of mine was spending time with my father while randomly looking up words in a dictionary and discovering their origins and evolution.

A word which seems to be making many appearances in today’s lingo is “Empowerment.” Being so enamored of that word I included it in the name of my company, Global Creative Empowerment Group. Since then, it continues to spring up the world over – including in the Las Vegas Informer where it has its own category.

I researched the origin of this word and believe it or not, one of its first prominent uses was during the mid-19th century and it began as a political term. Today the word is associated more with a process of becoming stronger and more confident. We can “EMPOWER” others or ourselves but let’s first break it down and deconstruct it a bit more.

The prefix “em” means to put into or onto and the suffix “ment” designates an act of. Empowerment, in its raw form would mean putting an act of power on or into something or someone. The word “power” itself has a wide range of meanings but the generally accepted terms of strength and confidence are well suited for its meaning in today’s understanding.

This diverse yet incredibly thriving town has developed many reputations. To much of the world, Las Vegas is known as Sin City but the city offers incredible artists, successful entrepreneurs and, of course, the greatest understanding of hospitality on the entire planet. Let’s add to that status “Empowerment.” With its diverse population and drive to be unique, let us empower one another to reach even higher goals and make this community the envy of the world.

Share your stories of how you were empowered or inspired others to do more than they believed they could. Las Vegas is a thriving town and by adding empowerment to the city’s list of qualities, we can collectively and ultimately have the power to change the world’s perception. Feel free to email them to dhall@informermg.com and I will select contributions to post.