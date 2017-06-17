What to do on Father’s Day in Las Vegas on June 18

Cowabunga Bay Waterpark – Dad’s get in free with a regular priced kid’s admission. Also, play like a kid! All guests get in for kid’s admission every Monday to Friday in June.

This Father’s Day, go beyond cufflinks and slippers. Make it a day to remember by treating Dad to a Las Vegas show , from the magical Cirque du Soleil to the rollicking Absinthe. Celebrate Father’s Day with these hearfelt stories from four Las Vegas performers. Check out deals at Showtickets.com .

According to the “Old Farmer’s Almanac,” Father’s Day has a history that goes beyond greeting cards.

The first known Father’s Day service occurred at the Williams Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church South in Fairmont, West Virginia, on July 5, 1908. Grace Golden Clayton had asked her pastor, Dr. R. Thomas Webb, if a Sunday service could be held to honor fathers. While missing her own dad, who had died in 1896, she especially wanted to have a service in remembrance of the over 200 fathers who had died in the Monongah mining explosion that had occurred a few miles south of Fairmont on Dec. 6, 1895. Other places followed.

In spite of widespread support, Father’s Day did not become a permanent national holiday for many years. The first bill was introduced in Congress in 1913, but in spite of encouragement by President Woodrow Wilson, it did not pass. In 1966, Lyndon Johnson issued a proclamation designating the third Sunday in June to honor fathers. Finally, in 1972, when President Richard Nixon was president, Father’s Day was signed a law declaring that it be celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June. It has been an official, permanent national holiday ever since.