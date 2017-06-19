Style Tips for the Busy Medical Student

You probably already knew that your college degree was going to be time-consuming when you first applied to medical school to take your bachelor of science in diagnostic medical sonography. Although many medical students spend a lot of time learning on the job at the hospital where they have one outfit option of scrubs, it’s important to look smart and put-together for classroom lectures, seminars, workshops, and meetings. Looking good at college doesn’t just help with your own self-confidence; it’s also essential for making a good first impression on people who just might be influential in helping you secure a career in the future. But, when you have little time to get ready in between working and studying, looking your best can be tricky. Luckily, our top style tips can help.

Tip 1. Have Your Outfit Ready

Medical and healthcare students often spend their time between hospitals, clinics and campus. Although there may be occasions where you’re able to wear scrubs all day long, most of the time, you’ll need to change into something a little more suitable for campus-based activities such as lectures, workshops and written exams. But, when you only have 10 minutes in between finishing your hospital shift and the beginning of your lecture, you really don’t want to be in a situation where you have nothing to wear. Give yourself a hand by choosing your outfit the evening before; this gives you plenty of time to make sure that it’s washed, ironed and ready to wear.

Tip 2. Get Wardrobe Staples

When it comes to looking good, it’s not as much about the price of your attire as it is how you wear it. So, on a college student’s budget, you can stock up on wardrobe basics such as plain jeans and trousers, t-shirts, shirts and cardigans that can easily be mixed and matched together. Don’t be afraid to buy a few of the same item if you think that you’ll wear it often; this can save you plenty of time since you won’t need constantly be doing laundry. If you don’t like the idea of turning up to class for your bachelor of medical sonography degree looking the same every time, then don’t worry – use colorful accessories or buy a variety of basics to make sure that you always have a fresh look.

Tip 3. Hair and Makeup

When you’re working directly with patients you’ll need to follow strict guidelines regarding your appearance such as keeping makeup to a minimum and wearing your hair tied back if applicable. However, when it comes to going to class, then you’re able to make a little bit more effort with your appearance. Clean and well-maintained hair is important for making a good impression, but keeping on top of your locks can take time. It may sound counterproductive, but washing your hair less will help to prevent it getting greasy so quickly and give you much-needed extra time between washes to get on with your work. Don’t forget; you can study medical degrees from the comfort of your own home with ADU Online – studying at home means your appearance won’t matter as much.

Did these tips help? Let us know in the comments.