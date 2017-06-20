How Technology Is Changing Home Security

Security has changed dramatically over the years. With the influx of technology, protecting the home has gone to the next level. From intelligent cameras to fingerprint scanners, today’s homes are safer than ever. There are so many different devices designed to protect the home that it might seem a bit overwhelming. Hopefully, the information below will help you get started and learn more about this amazing new technology. The future of home security continues to advance and it can help protect you and your family.

Home Automation Systems

One of the most exciting areas of home security is home automation. The home security experts at homesecuritycompanies.net and other companies all agree that home automation is the future. Now home automation systems utilize the internet. With just a few swipes of a smartphone, homeowners have complete control over their home. The ability to turn lights on and off while you are hundreds of miles away is a great way to fool potential thieves. Also, homeowners are able to lock and unlock doors using their smart devices. This comes in really handy if you forget to lock your door after leaving your home. Another feature that is provided by home automation is the ability to change the temperature in your home from your phone. This will allow you to have greater control of your heating and cooling systems, and it can even save you money. For more details on home automation, please check out this website.

Intelligent Cameras

When intelligent cameras are installed in homes, this gives the user the ability to see what is going on when they are not at home. Great for overall home protection, these cameras use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet. Some smart cameras, as they are also called, can be panned and tilted all from your smartphone. This will give you a 360-degree view of any room or location. If you have people coming in and out of your home such as a babysitter or house cleaner, you can easily keep an eye on them. Smart cameras can even be used outside of the home and many of them are completely waterproof. These cameras also have night vision so that you can see in the dark or low light situations. Many of these smart cameras come with sound so that you can hear and see what is happening in your home. In the past, these cameras were only used in high level security buildings, but now they are available to anyone who wants to keep their dwelling safe.

Fingerprint Scanners

In the past, fingerprint scanners were only used in government buildings and in areas that required a higher level of security. But now, these same high-tech scanners are available for the home. Normally used at the main entry point of the home, fingerprint scanners can be set up to unlock doors. Only those who have been programmed into the system will be able to unlock the door. This eliminates the need for a key. Keys can easily be copied and traditional locks can be picked by professional thieves. While these fingerprint door locks are commonly used on the front and back doors, they can be used inside as well. If you have a room that contains a lot of valuables, having a fingerprint-activated door lock will give you an added level of security. Also, fingerprint scanners are being used on safes and lock boxes. For more information on home fingerprint scanners, please visit this link.

Smart Sensors

Another advancement in home security comes in the form of smart sensors. Home smart sensors are installed on doors and windows to detect entry. These sensors can also be used in hallways and other areas of the home to detect motion. After they have been armed when triggered, they will send a text message directly to the homeowner. When someone tries to break into the home, these sensors can send an alert allowing the homeowner to silently but quickly contact the police. The unexpecting burglar may never even know that he or she has been spotted. Most of these sensors are small and can be hidden even in plain sight. These sensors act as additional pairs of eyes and when combined with smart cameras, they can give you a blanket of security coverage. This is a real game changer in the home security industry, and the sensors have helped thousands of people protect their homes.

Smart Garage Door Openers

One entry point into the home is a burglar’s dream. The garage door is often where intruders gain access to the home. Homeowners often forget to shut the garage door when they leave home or when they turn in for the night. But with the advancements in technology, the garage door can be monitored and closed from any location in the world. By simply clicking an app on your smartphone, you will be able to secure your garage door giving you peace of mind. In addition, these smart garage door systems will tell you how long the door has been open. This information can be used to determine how long your home has been vulnerable to the outside world. So, if you have a habit of leaving your garage door open, this just might be the perfect home security product for you.

These high-tech home security devices will help protect your home and your family. With the increasing crime rates in many parts of the country, these devices can help keep criminals out. Not only can this technology help keep you safe, it can make your life much easier as well. As we have learned above, home automation has really come a long way. So, if you are looking to secure your home this year, you should really think about having some of these devices installed in your home. They will give you peace of mind knowing that your home will always be protected.