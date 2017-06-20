Nine Basic Darts Terms to Know For The PDC U.S. Masters in Las Vegas

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) is bringing an event to the United States for the first time since 2010 – the U.S. Masters at the Tropicana Las Vegas, July 13-15. Eight North American qualifiers will face eight of the best international professionals for a chance to earn the title of U.S. Darts Master. The top North American qualifier will also earn a place in the 2018 World Championships in London.

Spectators unfamiliar with the world of darts will discover an exciting, unpredictable fan atmosphere, but becoming familiar with some common darts terminology first will allow for an even more enjoyable darts experience.

PDC – The Professional Darts Corporation is the world’s premiere darts organization. It was formed in 1992, and it’s based out of the U.K. They hold the largest organized darts tournaments in the world, including the PDC World Darts Championships. Oche – The oche is the line behind which the throwing player must stand; in professional steel tipped darts, that is seven feet, nine-and-one-quarter inches from the face of the dartboard. 501 – Professional darts at the championship level is decided in the game of 501. Similar to Texas Hold’em being the championship game in the World Series of Poker’s Main Event, the sport of darts also has its game. Two players start the game with 501 points each, with the aim of getting to exactly zero points in the fewest throws possible, and before the other player. Leg – A leg is one game, or round, of a match – similar to tennis. The player who wins the most legs wins the match. In some cases, a predetermined number of legs comprise a set; the winner of the most sets wins the match. The U.S. Masters will be played to the best of 11 legs (first to six). Scud – Players who throw a scud missed their target, but hit another number that earned them a mark or point. Robin Hood – A Robin Hood occurs when a player throws their dart into the back of another dart on the board, making it stick and earning the player zero points. Treble – Also known as triple, the treble is the thin inner ring surrounding the bullseye, the value of which is three times the number segment on the board hit. (i.e. the treble 20 – the segment that extends vertically from the bullseye – is worth 60 points.) Contrary to popular belief, a treble 20 is the most valuable space on the dartboard; the center bullseye’s is worth just 50 points. Bed – On a dartboard, a section of a number is referred to as the bed. “Three in a bed” refers to throwing all three darts in the same section of the same number. Nine-darter – A rare event, a nine dart game refers to a player completing a game of 501 with the minimum possible nine throws.

Play is scheduled from 1 – 5 p.m. daily, and both single session tickets ($40-$60) and season tickets for the entire event ($150) are available to the public. Standard PDC terms and conditions apply, as do Tropicana Las Vegas regulations.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) is the world’s leading promoter of professional steel-tip darts. With over 1000 affiliated players globally, the PDC will pay out over £12m prize money in 2017. The PDC promotes over 150 days of broadcast darts per year across its tour structure which starts with the Development Tour for 16-23 year olds and progresses through the Challenge Tour and Pro Tour, with a year-round program of live televised events, broadcast live across more than 80 countries. For more information on PDC and its affiliated tournaments, visit www.pdc.tv or follow PDC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Set on the famed Four Corners with commanding views of the Las Vegas Strip, Tropicana Las Vegas – a DoubleTree by Hilton is a Penn National Gaming destination and boasts stylish rooms, suites and luxury villas, complete with acclaimed restaurants, premier entertainment options and a 50,000-square-foot casino. The resort redefines the expectations of today’s global travelers by providing a casually elegant experience on The Strip, all with a South Beach rhythm and vibe. The property also features Glow® a Mandara Spa and fitness center, Laugh Factory Comedy Club, Sky Beach Club, and restaurants such as Bacio Italian Cuisine, Biscayne, Beach Café, and Barista Café, Fresh Mix and South Beach Food Court. For more information, visit www.troplv.com.