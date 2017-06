Celebrity stylist David Antunes and Teresa Giudice from Real Housewives of New Jersey spotted

Celebrating and supporting LGBT pride with a hot preparty was celebrity stylist David Antunes and Teresa Giudice from Bravo’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” The two made an appearance last Saturday at a SPICE NYC party, kicking off pride month. The party was hosted by New York event producer Spice NYC LLC / Nikki Hill and held at the Lovage Rooftop at 350 w. 40th in New York.