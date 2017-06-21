Love a giraffe and celebrate World Giraffe Day

Vegas PBS is also airing a special on Lion Habitat Ranch on the hit show, Outdoor Nevada, at 7:30 p.m. Staff members of the ranch were interviewed for World Giraffe Day. Vegas PBS is Channel 10 and 1010 on cable and 10.1 on digital.

“Ozzie,” a three year old giraffe, is an amazing abstract artist living and painting at the Lion Habitat Ranch, which is also the home to more than thirty-five lions, ostriches, emus and macaws. The nonprofit habitat recently partnered with Vignettes Art Gallery to share the unique artist talents to the community. Donovan Fitzgerald, a renown classical and figurative artist is gave Ozzie an artistic painting lesson.

Lion Habitat Ranch is located at 382 E. Bruner Ave. in Henderson. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to Monday. For more information on the habitat visit, lionhabitatranch.org.