Love a giraffe and celebrate World Giraffe Day
While it is officially the first day of summer with record-breaking tempertures, June 21 is also World Giraffe Day! In honor of this day, Shawn Lane’s No Regrets bar is donating $1 of every domestic long neck back to the nonprofit Lion Habitat Ranch. Or order the specialty Ozzie jungle cocktail available through June 25.
Vegas PBS is also airing a special on Lion Habitat Ranch on the hit show, Outdoor Nevada, at 7:30 p.m. Staff members of the ranch were interviewed for World Giraffe Day. Vegas PBS is Channel 10 and 1010 on cable and 10.1 on digital.
Lion Habitat Ranch is located at 382 E. Bruner Ave. in Henderson. Summer hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday to Monday. For more information on the habitat visit, lionhabitatranch.org.