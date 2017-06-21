Wingtime: It is all about the sauce

By Debbie Hall

Locally owned and operated, Wingtime celebrates the love of chicken wings and fingers tossed in a selection of amazing sauces. Michael Solomon, along with his wife Becky, and Lance Graulich opened the first location of Wingtime in the Aliante area.

“Chicken wings are offered in every cuisine with their own taste. We felt there was not a place offering a variety of sauces. We also felt there are places that offer great wings, but fall short on its boneless. We wanted to open a place using fresh jumbo chicken wings that are 100 percent natural. We also use the tenderloin, which is comparable to the filet mignon of the chicken, hand bread it and create gluten-free fresh chicken tenders,” Solomon explained to LVInformer.com. Graulich’s son has been diagnosed with Celiac disease, which can be managed with a gluten-free diet. This is one of the top goals of the owners to offer gluten-free items on the menu.

Graulich creates most of sauces with input from Solomon. Specialty flavors range from the spiciest to sweet to savory. The owners also like to name the spices to honor events and people. Red Rooster was developed in celebration of the Year of the Rooster combining Asian flavors with crushed crunchy hot Cheetos on top. Carolina BBQ is offered in honor of the Clemson Tigers winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in the BCS Bowl. The sauce is mustard based barbecue with a kick. Peanut Butter Jelly Time creates the taste of comfort food of peanut butter and jelly offering a sweet sauce that enhances the chicken.

Specialty spice flavors include:

Hoover Dam Hot

Ghost of Habanero Rub

Berry Hot

Carolina BBQ

Red Rooster

Ensenada Enchilada

Razzle Dazzle

Orange U Happy

Peanut Butter Jelly Time

Of course, classic flavors are also offered since these are the sauces that many enjoyed when introduced to chicken wings. This includes Hot, Cajun, Tropical Habanero, Louis N Ana, Taste Of Asia Rub, Mild, Salt N Vinegar Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Teriyaki and BBQ.

For those fresh chicken fingers, dipping sauce is needed and this includes Chipotle Honey, Sriracha Honey, Southwestern Ranch, Hickory Ranch, Honey Mustard, Blue Cheese and Ranch.

Chicken wings and chicken fingers can be offered as party foods, but there might be guests who would like something else. Grilled and fried chicken are offered in a sandwich or salad as well as its Finger Dog, a chicken finger in a hot dog bun covered in sauce. Sides include French fries, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, baked beans, mac n’ cheese, veggie stix and Texas toast.

Hard to believe but chicken wings were usually thrown out (except for the very frugal) or used in stock decades ago. According to Smithsonian.com, while some of the details are disputed, Buffalo wings were created in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York. The wings were cut in half to produce a drumstick and a flat and then deep-fried without breading and covered in a hot sauce. The wings were served with celery and blue cheese salad dressing. In the same article, a professor met the owner of John Young’s Wings ’n Things who told him that in the 1960s, he created and served his wings breaded and whole which might have been the start of chicken fingers.

A resident of Southern Nevada for 23 years, Solomon has an extensive background in food and franchising before embarking on his latest venture. Wingtime was opened on Nov. 1, 2016 to rave reviews. Dine in, catering, pickup, delivery and family packs are available.

Wingtime is located at 6572 N Decatur Blvd. For more information, call (702) 476-8999 or visit wingtime.net