Escape Reality Offers 7 Movie And Pop Culture Themed Escape Rooms

By Debbie Hall

Providing the ultimate adrenaline rush, Escape Reality Las Vegas boasts seven heart pounding escape experiences. Rated by genre – horror or adventure – and difficulty level, groups of thrill seekers venture into a high sensory room. Players must become a team and exercise a combination of logical thinking, problem-solving, communicative and teamwork skills in a race against the clock by solving mysterious and challenging puzzles, riddles and clues.

Escape Reality’s Las Vegas movie inspired themed rooms include Machina, District Zero, Down the Rabbit Hole, Iron Kingdom, Jungala, Enigmista and the infamous prison, Alcatraz.

As part of the community, each player may choose to donate $1 from their ticket to one of nonprofit partners. The first charitable recipients from Escape Reality include Animal Foundation, Grant a Gift for Autism, Make-a-Wish of Southern Nevada, Opportunity Village and Sunrise Children’s Foundation.

Global Brand, Escape Reality launched its 7,000-square-feet, U.S. flagship location in Las Vegas and celebrated with a grand opening. VIP guests included Robin Leach, BMX Bike Rider Carlos Laguna, cast from “Chippendales,” Misha from “Absinthe” and Anthony Cools plus familiar “Star Wars” characters.

Founded in the United Kingdom in 2015, and having locations in Glasgow, Cardiff, Leicester, Leeds, Coventry and Dubai; Escape Reality has developed interactive real-life escape game experience, created for both seasoned enthusiasts and first-time players. Using advanced props and innovative technology, guests can immerse themselves into one of Escape Reality’s unique escape games that have been inspired by popular films, TV shows, and pop culture.

“We are excited to make Las Vegas our Escape Reality headquarters for the United States as it is an ideal playground and synonymous with fun all around the world. Our concept is the perfect outlet for players to put their creative thinking and investigative skills to the test and to explore the depths of their imaginations,” said Jim Niehoff, president of Escape Reality USA. “It is our mission to provide not only a premium and stimulating experience to the Vegas community, but to also thank them for welcoming us and giving back by donating to our local nonprofits.”

Escape Reality is a unique and fun activity for families, friends, and ideal for corporate team building and networking events. Admission for each of the 60-minute escape games is $32. Hours are Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

For more information and to book an event, visit www.escapereality.com/lasvegas. Follow on twitter at @escaperealitylv and like on Facebook at www.escapereality.com/lasvegas.