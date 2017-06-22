Kendra Wilkinson, Family Ride the High Roller Observation Wheel

From eft: Kendra Wilkinson, Hank Baskett IV, Alijah Baskett and Hank Baskett
PHOTO CREDIT: Digiphoto

Kendra Wilkinson and her family took a break from the heat to ride on the High Roller Observation Wheel.

Currently starring inSex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man” at Paris Las Vegas, Wilkinson was joined by her children, Hank and Alijah and her husband, Hank Baskett. Before boarding their cabin, the family drank from souvenir High Roller cups.

Topping out at 550 feet, the High Roller observation wheel  is the focal point of the unique urban entertainment district. The wheel’s 28 glass-enclosed cabins feature an interactive experience including video and music that fade away to unveil spectacular views of the famed resort city in the 30 minutes it takes to complete one full revolution. Each cabin accommodates up to 40 people.

