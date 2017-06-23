The Pasta Shop Ristorante and Art Gallery Announces New Vegan Menu

Vegans, Baby to Host Special Menu Preview Party June 26 at the family-owned restaurant

The dining scene is changing in Las Vegas. With the recent announcement of the city being ranked as one of the top 10 destinations for vegan dining in the country by VegNews, more restaurants are acknowledging the lifestyle choice.

On July 1, The Pasta Shop Ristorante and Art Gallery is launching its vegan menu to answer the call for change.

“My son and daughter are both vegan, and we have always eaten largely-planted based,” said Ann Alenik, owner of the upscale neighborhood Italian restaurant. “For so long, we had a secret vegan menu and people would come in and ask about our vegan options. Creating a full vegan menu made sense and we’re excited to offer these new, healthy options.”

The new menu features nearly 20 dishes and includes roasted Brussels sprouts, the Live Forever Salad (mixed wild greens, brown rice, roma tomatoes, red onion, EVOO, balsamic vinegar and roasted cashews), a wild berry salad, linguini fra diablo, cracked black pepper pappardelle in a rose red sauce and a mushroom and onion marsala served over linguini.

To celebrate the launch, The Pasta Shop is partnering with Diana Edelman, founder of Vegans, Baby, which works with restaurants to create vegan events and runs the only comprehensive guide to vegan life in Las Vegas, with a special preview party on Monday, June 26. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and will give guests the opportunity to get a sneak peek and order off of the new vegan menu, as well as order the Vegan Sampler (bruschetta, cold-poached artichoke, rigatoni primavera, spinach pappardalle pasta in a diablo sauce and lemon sorbet).

“We wanted to have this Vegans, Baby event as a way to let the vegan community know we are here and listening,” says Alenik.

A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Inspiring Children Foundation which takes at-risk youth off of the streets and into greatness by creating the ultimate environment for them to become professionals at life.

The event is first-come, first-serve and guests are encouraged to make reservations in advance by calling 702-451-1893. There will also be a community table for guests to meet other guests attending the event. Reservations are not needed for the community table.

The late David Alenik spent 12 years working in the restaurant industry cooking for celebrities such as Steve Wynn and Frank Sinatra before opening Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery in 1989. The Pasta Shop’s pasta is made fresh in house and sold to various hotels and restaurants around the Las Vegas valley. Ann Alenik’s artwork is displayed and sold on the restaurant’s walls. She also showcases her custom work at local and national art shows and galleries, has been featured on HGTV and has received recognition for her contemporary metalwork.

Pasta Shop Ristorante & Art Gallery is at 2525 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway in Henderson. For more information, call 702-451-1893 or visit www.pastashop.com