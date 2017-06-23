USFantasy Sports July 8 MMA Props Heat Up Sportsbooks

The competition heats up this week as USFantasy Sports (USF), Nevada’s only legal daily fantasy sports platform, offers electrifying props for the upcoming Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fights in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8.

For the upcoming event taking place at T-Mobile Arena, USF players can make $2 win bets on four MMA props. The main event features a bantamweight matchup between championAmanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Other thrilling fights include matchups between heavyweights Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem, an interim middleweight championship between Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker and Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone in a welterweight bout.

USF players can wager on each athlete to win by KO (stoppage, knockout, tapout, submission, disqualification or forfeit), decision or draw. Betting is now open and closes on Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. A complete list of MMA wagers and betting deadlines can be found here. All USF odds are shown in real-time here.

Here are the opening odds for the bouts on this MMA card:

Play along with your friends in most Nevada race and sports books here. Additionally, all MLB daily contests can be found online here, NASCAR daily contests can be found online here, Boxing daily contests can be found here, and PGA daily contests can be found here.

The source for all information about USF is at www.usfantasy.com. Follow USF on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news and updates.