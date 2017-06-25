Brody Jenner, Ronnie Magro, Kirill, Mindy Kaling, Jared Campbell, Deone Bucannon, Sammy Watkins, Jaylen Watkins at TAO

Saturday night at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian, DJ Vice took over the party as he manned the decks into the wee hours of morning. Fueling up for the night, DJ Vice and TV personality Brody Jenner enjoyed dinner at TAO restaurant where they dined on the satay of sea bass, yellowtail sashimi, tuna tartare and more before heading up to the nightclub. Joining the party was “Jersey Shore” star Ronnie Magro as well as photographer Kirill Bichutsky, who celebrated his birthday at Beauty & Essex in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas earlier in the night.

Photo Credit: Brenton Ho

Friday night, actress Mindy Kaling celebrated her birthday and the season end of “The Mindy Project” at TAO restaurant in The Venetian with writers from the show. The group enjoyed a selection of favorites including the satay of sea bass, orange chicken, tuna tartare and more. Kaling posted a photo on Instagram of her fortune which read “the best way to behave is to misbehave.”

Saturday night at TAO Nightclub, Arizona Cardinals players Jared Campbell and Deone Bucannon partied the night away at a VIP table with friends.

At a separate table in the nightclub were Buffalo Bills stars Sammy Watkins and Philadelphia Eagles player Jaylen Watkins.

Recently, NFL quarterback Drew Brees was spotted at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian. The New Orleans Saints player took in the party from a VIP table with his wife Brittany Brees and a group of friends.