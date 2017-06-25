Cody Christian Celebrates his birthday at TAO

The belated-birthday celebrations continued for Cody Christian as he kicked off the day at TAO Beach in The Venetian. The “Teen Wolf” star and his friends partied the afternoon away at a VIP cabana where the TAO Beach staff surprised him with a birthday presentation complete with a giant fortune cookie. That night, the group headed to TAO Asian Bistro and enjoyed a selection of favorites from the chef. After fueling up with dinner, the party continued upstairs in the nightclub where Christian was once again treated to a birthday presentation from the TAO staff.

Photo credit: Tony Tran Photography

Professional soccer player DeAndre Yedlin was spotted at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian with friends. Yedlin took in Worship Thursday from his VIP table as DJ Five manned the decks.