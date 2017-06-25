Jermaine Dupri, Florida Georgia Line, Camila Cabello, Ashley Tisdale, Lea Michele spotted at TAO

Jermaine Dupri kicked off his exclusive summer residency recently at TAO Nightclub in The Venetian. The Grammy-award winning artist played hit after hit, keeping the party going into the wee hours of the morning. Joining him in the DJ booth throughout the night was Bow Wow who danced along to each song and hyped up the crowd.

Photo Credit: Tony Tran Photography

It was a star-studded night at TAO restaurant in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards. Country duo Florida Georgia Line celebrated their award for “Top Country Song” with 20 friends at TAO. In honor of their win, the restaurant presented the band with a bottle of Champagne and congratulatory dessert platter that lit up the room with sparklers.

Also at TAO was Camila Cabello following her first performance as a solo artist at the award show. Joined by her team, the group enjoyed the satay of seabass, sausage fried rice, spicy tuna tartare on crispy rice and more. To congratulate Cabello on her performance, TAO sent out a platter of signature desserts adorned with “No Crying in the Club” which she posted a photo of on Snapchat.

Across the restaurant were actresses Ashley Tisdale and Lea Michele who dined together on a selection of TAO favorites including the satay of seabass and spicy tuna tartare on crispy rice.

In the private dining room was Snapchat guru and TAO Group resident DJ Khaled. The “We the Best” artist and his entourage had the chicken wing lollipops, short ribs, chicken fried rice and more.

Jussie Smollett from the hit show “Empire” was also spotted at TAO enjoying dinner with friends.