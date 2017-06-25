Las Vegas Firefighters Bachelor Auction Hits the Stage for a Fabulous Evening

Written and Photography by Nikki Artale

Las Vegas Firefighters held their 17th Annual Bachelors Auction on June 9 inside the Foundry at the SLS Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Proceeds from the Bachelor Auction will support the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation to fund six children’s camps ranging from Camp Beyond the Scars and family camps. A dozen bachelors were representing fire companies from Las Vegas and they were among the fit and handsome men that took part in the auction.

The evening began with the firefighters giving out a rose and a glass of champagne to each woman that entered the room. Our firefighter Heroes mingled with all the ladies and lots of pictures were taken and the ladies started to single out the men they would be bidding on.

Master of Ceremonies Scotty Allen got the ladies excited when he announced that the Firefighters would go into the audience and give out Kisses, but to the surprise of everyone they handed out chocolate kisses. Everyone loves chocolate.

The night started out with entertainment by Aussie Heat who added more eye candy with their amazing dance moves. They are all super talented and awesome.

The firefighters were paired off with prize packages that included LV show tickets, dinners, helicopter rides, $500 gift certificates, a Five Night trip to Mexico, Golf, spa treatments and much more. Two Firehouse Dinner were auctioned off to six lucky ladies for $7500 each. That will be such an exciting dinner for everyone.

Upon introduction the firefighters put on a show as they came off the stage and mingled in the audience, a la Magic Mike and they tore their shirts off. Guess what … I got one of the T-shirts.

It was a fabulous night and all the children will benefit by the thousands of dollars they will receive from our “Heroes the firefighters of Las Vegas.”