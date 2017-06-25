My First Recollection of Las Vegas Empowering Moment

by John Dunia

In the fall of 1994, I relocated from just outside of Los Angeles to Boulder City. Accompanied by my three boys and their mother, we had taken several trips to Las Vegas and we were all excited about this next venture in our lives.

I had my own business at the time selling promotional items and some of the casinos were my clients. Requiring only a small space not much more than what a desk would provide, one came available just off the “main drag” at Hyde Realty. The owner, Bart Hyde, came highly recommended and I couldn’t have asked for anything better. Not only was it a great location but it wasn’t long before Bart and I began to talk on a personal basis.

One particularly challenging day, I recall needing to make a phone call which I had been dreading for days. It was one of those calls which I would search for reasons not to make it. Procrastination was definitely my friend. I must have mentioned this to Bart because he told me something that 22 years later still sticks in my mind.

I cannot remember the exact words he used but the gist of it was this: anytime I have something important to do and I make an excuse to put it off, I tell myself right then, it’s time to complete that task.

This might seem quite a simple concept but it really hit home with me and I have used it hundreds of times since. And now I want to impart that same advice to you. When you have a task – no matter how simple or difficult- and find yourself looking for reasons to postpone it, stop and tell yourself, “Now is the time to get it done.” It’s not easy but not only does it accomplish the task, it provides a lesson in self-discipline which quite frankly is something we could all use a little dose of now and then.

Please feel free to share your stories of EMPOWERMENT, I am looking forward to posting them. We have a great community in this wonderful town and it’s high time we all acknowledge that with uplifting and empowering moments for all. Send them to dhall@informermg.com.

My thanks to Bart – and his lovely wife Anita – who still have a thriving real estate business. Yes, from that same location where I rented that space 22 years ago. Their address is 1325 Arizona St., Boulder City and he can be reached at 702-293-6014.